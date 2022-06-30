Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/30/22

Aside from some oddball frames here and there, the Yankees did their jobs over the last three games against the A’s, sweeping away the worst team in baseball. Soon to come is a series in Cleveland with a Guardians team that looks a lot better than the middling squad that finished under .500 last year. But first is a coda of sorts to last weekend’s Astros series, as today, the two clubs will make up one of the postponed games from MLB’s delayed Opening Week of 2022. Luis Severino will take the hill against Luis Garcia.

Today on the site, Jake will look around the American League at the Rivalry Roundup, we’ll have a new episode of the PSA Podcast, and Josh will preview the one-off set in Houston. Later, we’ll have Andrés dissecting how DJ LeMahieu has turned it around on both sides of the ball this year, Esteban on Ron Marinaccio’s delightful changeup, and Peter pondering whether it make might more sense to make Marwin Gonzalez the primary shortstop over Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, ATT SportsNet-SW, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Fun Questions:

1. Would you have preferred the Yankees to keep Gerrit Cole on normal rest to start in Houston? Or are you fine with Luis Severino?

2. When was the last time you actually had Wheaties for breakfast?