Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 160: Another Scorcher

The 2022 New York Yankees are going to close out a June with a record at least 35 games over .500. It’s patently absurd, and we can’t get enough of it.

There was no way that the Astros series was going to be normal, right? The opener was three-run homer mayhem capped by Aaron Hicks’ game-tying homer in the bottom of the ninth and Aaron Judge’s walk-off hit. Next came dominance from Houston pitching as Justin Verlander shoved on Friday, Cristian Javier and two relievers combined on the first no-hitter against the Yankees in 19 years, and José Urquidy flirted with a no-no in the finale, too.

But Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, and that Judge guy again came back to stun the Astros, splitting the series at two victories apiece. As a palate cleanser, the Yankees hosted the last-place A’s for three and took care of business with three wins in a row, though a few weird innings made things interesting.

Guest-starring in that A’s series was the title character of our podcast episode, JP Sears, who filled in with 5.2 shutout innings. The Yankees’ unofficial No. 6 starter has a 0.00 ERA. Again: Normal!

