New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Gerrit Cole vs. Elvin Rodriguez

Yesterday, the Yankees continued their winning ways, sweeping both the doubleheader and the series against the Angels, thanks to a dramatic late-inning victory in the nightcap. Now. the Tigers are in town for a three-game weekend set.

Tonight, the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole to the mound for the opener. Last time out against the Rays, Cole looked mostly good, getting through the first 4.2 innings without allowing a hit. However, he eventually allowed a run in the sixth, with the Yankees eventually losing 2-1. In general, he’s been very good since April 19th, which coincidentally is the last time he faced the Tigers. On that cold day in Detroit, he had one of his worst starts as a Yankee, walking five hitters and lasting just 1.2 innings.

Also of note for the Yankees is that Josh Donaldson has been activated from the IL and is back in the starting lineup at cleanup. Relatedly, DJ LeMahieu is at second base and Gleyber Torres has the night off. Joey Gallo will take a seat tonight as Miguel Andújar plays left field and Matt Carpenter handles DH duties.

The Tigers will be starting Elvin Rodriguez, making his fourth-ever MLB appearance and third start. Things haven’t gone great for him so far (6.17 ERA, 4.95 FIP), but he did throw four scoreless innings against the Guardians in his most recent outing.

Can the Yankees keep their winning run going? Will the Tigers do anything weird after the whole “intentionally walking Miguel Cabrera on 2,999 hits” thing? Will a live tiger play third? We’ll see tonight.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: Please be advised that this game is exclusively streaming on Apple TV+, so make sure you have that ready to go ahead of time; this is still a free game, so you just need an account

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380 (NYY), WXYT 97.1 FM (DET)

Online stream: Apple TV+

