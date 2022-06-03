Yankees prospects: JP Sears makes solid return, but Scranton still falls

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 2-3 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
LF Tim Locastro 1-3 — second rehab appearance
CF Ender Inciarte 0-4
SS Oswald Peraza 0-3, BB, K
1B Greg Bird 0-4, 3 K
RF Phillip Evans 1-4, HR, RBI
DH Derek Dietrich 0-3, K
2B José Peraza 1-3
C David Freitas 0-3, K
3B Armando Alvarez 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 K
JP Sears 4.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 4 K — not the best Sears start, but ERA down to 0.68
José Mujica 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Braden Bristo 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Vinny Nittoli 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 3-5 (7) and W, 6-4 (8) at Binghamton Rumble Ponies
Game 1
SS Anthony Volpe 1-3, 2B, CS — rare caught stealing for the smart-running Volpe
DH Elijah Dunham 1-3, K, SB
C Josh Breaux 0-3, 2 K
1B Andres Chaparro 0-1, 2 BB, K
CF Brandon Lockridge 0-3, K
LF Jesson Rosario 0-3, 2 K
2B Jesus Bastidas 1-2, HR, 2 RBI, BB, K, SB
RF Michael Beltre 0-3, 2 K
3B Max Burt 0-2, 2 K
Will Warren 4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 HR (loss)
Kyle Zurak 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Game 2
SS Anthony Volpe 1-4, K, fielding error
RF Elijah Dunham 0-4, K
3B Andres Chaparro 2-4, 2 2B, 2 K, fielding error
CF Brandon Lockridge 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K
DH Jeisson Rosario 0-3, BB, K
LF Blake Perkins 0-2, 2 BB
C Rodolfo Durán 1-3, 2 RBI, BB
2B Chad Bell 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB, throwing error
1B Mickey Gasper 1-3, K
Randy Vasquez 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 6 K
Emmanuel Ramirez 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Barrett Loseke 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 1 K (win)
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 1-2 at Aberdeen IronBirds
2B Cooper Bowman 1-4, K
SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, 2 K
CF Everson Pereira 0-3, BB, K
DH Anthony Seigler 0-3, BB, 2K
1B Spencer Henson 0-3, 2 K
3B James Nelson 1-3, K, CS, throwing error
C Carlos Narvaez 0-2, BB
RF Pat DeMarco 0-3, 2 K
LF Aaron Palensky 1-3, K
Beck Way 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K
Carlos Gomez 2.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 3 K (blown save, loss)
Ryan Miller 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 6-7 (10) at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, 2 K, fielding error
CF Jasson Dominguez 0-4, 2 K
DH Antonio Gomez 1-5, RBI, 2 K
1B Anthony Garcia 1-4, BB, 3 K, CS
3B Benjamin Cowles 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K, fielding error
LF Alan Mejia 0-3, BB, K
C Ben Rice 2-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI
RF Raimfer Salinas 0-4, K
2B Luis Santos 0-2, 2 BB, K
Juan Carela 4 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 7 K
Kevin Milam 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Bailey Dees 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR
Rylan Anderson 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K (loss)
