Yankees prospects: JP Sears makes solid return, but Scranton still falls

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 2-3 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs

LF Tim Locastro 1-3 — second rehab appearance

CF Ender Inciarte 0-4

SS Oswald Peraza 0-3, BB, K

1B Greg Bird 0-4, 3 K

RF Phillip Evans 1-4, HR, RBI

DH Derek Dietrich 0-3, K

2B José Peraza 1-3

C David Freitas 0-3, K

3B Armando Alvarez 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 K

JP Sears 4.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 4 K — not the best Sears start, but ERA down to 0.68

José Mujica 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Braden Bristo 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Vinny Nittoli 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Sears struck out four in his return to Scranton. pic.twitter.com/Fc8QXbtYLj — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 3, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 3-5 (7) and W, 6-4 (8) at Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Game 1

SS Anthony Volpe 1-3, 2B, CS — rare caught stealing for the smart-running Volpe

DH Elijah Dunham 1-3, K, SB

C Josh Breaux 0-3, 2 K

1B Andres Chaparro 0-1, 2 BB, K

CF Brandon Lockridge 0-3, K

LF Jesson Rosario 0-3, 2 K

2B Jesus Bastidas 1-2, HR, 2 RBI, BB, K, SB

RF Michael Beltre 0-3, 2 K

3B Max Burt 0-2, 2 K

Will Warren 4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 HR (loss)

Kyle Zurak 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Game 2

SS Anthony Volpe 1-4, K, fielding error

RF Elijah Dunham 0-4, K

3B Andres Chaparro 2-4, 2 2B, 2 K, fielding error

CF Brandon Lockridge 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K

DH Jeisson Rosario 0-3, BB, K

LF Blake Perkins 0-2, 2 BB

C Rodolfo Durán 1-3, 2 RBI, BB

2B Chad Bell 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB, throwing error

1B Mickey Gasper 1-3, K

Randy Vasquez 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 6 K

Emmanuel Ramirez 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Barrett Loseke 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 1 K (win)

After dropping game one by a score of 5-3, Chad Bell gets us on the board in the second inning of game ✌️with his his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot to give us a 2-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/iXICMXKT9o — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 2, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 1-2 at Aberdeen IronBirds

2B Cooper Bowman 1-4, K

SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, 2 K

CF Everson Pereira 0-3, BB, K

DH Anthony Seigler 0-3, BB, 2K

1B Spencer Henson 0-3, 2 K

3B James Nelson 1-3, K, CS, throwing error

C Carlos Narvaez 0-2, BB

RF Pat DeMarco 0-3, 2 K

LF Aaron Palensky 1-3, K

Beck Way 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K

Carlos Gomez 2.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 3 K (blown save, loss)

Ryan Miller 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 6-7 (10) at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, 2 K, fielding error

CF Jasson Dominguez 0-4, 2 K

DH Antonio Gomez 1-5, RBI, 2 K

1B Anthony Garcia 1-4, BB, 3 K, CS

3B Benjamin Cowles 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K, fielding error

LF Alan Mejia 0-3, BB, K

C Ben Rice 2-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI

RF Raimfer Salinas 0-4, K

2B Luis Santos 0-2, 2 BB, K

Juan Carela 4 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 7 K

Kevin Milam 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Bailey Dees 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR

Rylan Anderson 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K (loss)