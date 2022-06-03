Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/3/22

Yesterday looked like it could be a washout. Rain postponed Wednesday night’s game, and threatened to wash away Thursday afternoon as well. Instead, things held off (for the most part), and we got a scintillating day of baseball. The Yankees took both ends of the doubleheader, swept the series with the Angels, and now roll on to face the Tigers.

On the site, check out my review of last night’s AL action, and Andrew’s preview of the upcoming series with Detroit. Also, Erin opines that the Yankees would be better off with a catching tandem that includes a bat-first player, Joe argues that Nestor Cortes is on track to start the All-Star Game for the American League, and Ryan delivers the answers to this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: Apple TV+

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Where does Jameson Taillon rank among the league’s starting pitchers right now?

2. Who’s a bigger threat to the Yankees in the AL East as of now, Toronto or Tampa Bay?