Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/29/22

The Yankees are set to conclude their homestand with another potential sweep, this time against an opponent that by all rights they should finish the job against. The Athletics kept the Bombers’ potent offense from doing much on Tuesday, but they did enough to win thanks to a stellar spot start from JP Sears. Sears was the victim of a loaded roster after the outing, getting optioned back down to Triple-A, but it’s probably not the last time we’ll see him in the Bronx this year.

Before the Yankees set up for the sweep, Andrew has you covered on the rest of the American League action from last night. Sam looks into Giancarlo Stanton’s strange June performance, and Esteban has a two-for lined up: first, he’ll examine how Michael King and Clarke Schmidt have created incredible roster flexibility for the team, and then he’ll zero-in on Aaron Judge’s walk-offs for his at-bat(s) of the week. After the game, Andrés will be around to dissect how DJ LeMahieu has turned it around on both sides of the ball this year.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, NBC Sports California

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. How close to 70 wins will the Yankees get to before the All-Star break?

2. Where does the MLB trade deadline stack up against the other major sports?