New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Jameson Taillon vs. Cole Irvin

The Yankees are preparing to wrap up this three-game series with the Athletics, looking for the sweep before heading on the road again, as this game will mark the end of the homestand.

Jameson Taillon gets a bit of a breather coming off starts against the Blue Jays and Astros. He handled the former rather well, but had arguably his worst start of the year against the latter, last time out. The right-hander allowed six earned runs over 5.2 innings against Houston last Thursday. The most that could be said is that he limited the damage to a pair of three-run homers.

The former Pirate will be opposed by southpaw Cole Irvin. This will be Irvin’s first trip to the Bronx and first start against the Yankees. In a season without many highlights for Oakland, Irvin is definitely a strong point with his 3.29 ERA over 68.1 innings.

The Yankees took care of business with a comeback win on Monday after a rough outing from Jordan Montgomery. Then, in a not-so-common pitching duel in which they had a clear disadvantage coming in, actually saw JP Sears quote-unquote outpitch Frankie Montas in a 2-1 win.

Sears allowed plenty of hard contact and didn’t exactly rack up strikeouts, but he kept Oakland off the scoreboard over 5.2 frames. That was enough on a night in which the offense could only muster a couple of runs off Montas. When the best team in baseball faces the worst team in baseball at home, they have to be thinking sweep; the Yankees will certainly have that chance today against the A’s.

Gleyber Torres returns to the lineup for the first time since leaving early in Sunday’s contest. DJ LeMahieu covers first base for Anthony Rizzo, and the badly-slumping Joey Gallo sits with Marwin Gonzalez and his hot bat taking his spot in right field. Due to the day game after a night game, Kyle Higashioka will catch Taillon.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:05 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: YES Network, NBCSCA

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM

Online Stream: MLB.tv

