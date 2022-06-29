VOTE: What should be the Yankees’ top priority at the trade deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country.

Yesterday, we revealed the results of last week’s Reacts poll, in which we asked for your thoughts on the number of All-Stars the Yankees would have at Dodger Stadium on July 19th, and just how many wins this remarkable team could reach in 2022. We enjoyed hearing from you! So let’s do another couple surveys.

This time, we want to know about the Yankees’ No. 1 focus at the trade deadline. Josh’s soon-to-come post will outline some top priorities, and we’ll have more deadline coverage coming over the course of the next month. But just to start off, let us know what you’re thinking! What should they target the most, if anything?

As for question No. 2, we know that Aaron Judge has already said that he will not compete in the upcoming Home Run Derby. But if he hadn’t indicated either way and it was up to you, would you want to see him in the Derby? His 2017 showing was one of the memory books, and at this point, the Derby’s more fun than the All-Star Game itself if you ask me.

Either way, vote below and we’ll check out the results soon.

