Yankees fans make predictions on All-Stars and win totals

On Friday, Pinstripe Alley collaborated with SB Nation Reacts to poll Yankees fans on a couple matters regarding the state of the incredible 2022 team. The MLB All-Star Game is only three weeks away, so we were curious about how many Yankees would be heading to Los Angeles for the Midsummer Classic. We also wanted to follow up on a May poll about the ballclub’s win total.

The results are in! The fan base is confident that we’ll see quite a few Yanks at Dodger Stadium:

So 92 percent of fans predict that the Yankees will send somewhere between three and six representatives to L.A. That seems right, as Aaron Judge is the leading vote-getter at the moment, and each of Jose Trevino, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo has a good a chance to move on to Phase 2 of the voting. And on the pitching side, relievers Clay Holmes and Michael King look like good bets, in addition to potential starters Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes. At the end of the day, I’d guess that at least four of that entire group would make it, and considering how many replacements are eventually named, that’s probably being conservative.

Now, a team with that many All-Stars is probably going to do well in pure win total. Expectations are even higher now that the Yankees are off to a 54-20 start:

Remarkably, 70 percent of fans think that this team will win at least 105 games, and 25 percent is willing to go a step further. They think that this will be just the seventh team in MLB history to win 110 games, and the first since the 2001 Mariners set the modern record with 116.

Even reaching 105 victories would be no small feat. The 2009 champion Yankees were one of the best teams I’ve ever seen, and they won “only” 103 in the regular season. New York hasn’t such heights since the legendary 1998 team captured 114. Others to pass 105 in recent years include the 2021 Giants (107) and Dodgers (106), who had one of the best division title races in history last year, the 107-win Astros of 2019, and the 2018 Red Sox, who clobbered their way to 108 W’s en route to — you’ll excuse my deep sigh — a World Series title.

This is shaping up to be a special summer in the Bronx. We’re fans! It’s only fair to dream big, especially when this team has shown such a stunning capacity for dominance in the first half.

Check out Draftkings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook of SB Nation