Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/28/22

Ho hum. Another day, another comeback win. After falling behind 5-1, the Yankees hung eight unanswered runs on the Athletics, storming back for a 9-5 win. They have nearly as many comeback victories as cellar-dwellers like the A’s and Reds have victories, period. Not only are Yankee games essentially must-see TV at this point, there’s no deficit where it feels like you can turn the game off with the game’s conclusion set in stone. This team is simply always liable to pull off a win.

On the site today, Erin discusses Gerrit Cole’s varying approaches, Andrés looks at the recent surge of the Yankees’ second top shortstop prospect, Oswald Peraza, and John digs deep in tracing the lineage of the term “bullpen” all the way back to the Civil War.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, NBC Sports California

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. What are the chances Anthony Rizzo hits 40 home runs in 2022?

2. Are the Red Sox the second-best team in the AL East?