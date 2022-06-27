Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees have been cruising through most of the season after opening the first couple of weeks with so-so results, and their first real test came in their most recent stretch. Much of this was hyped up around a trio of teams, but realistically the only team that ended up mattering was the Houston Astros. They came into the Bronx and played a highly competitive four-game set, splitting it with some clear areas of strength and weakness. For the Bombers, this was a chance to see how their main competition looked head-to-head, and while some red flags were raised the end result didn’t set them back.

There’s not a lot of turnaround before these two teams will see each other again, and after their next clash we’ll get to see which results were based on luck and which were legitimate concerns. Still, questions were certainly raised: are the Astros on an even field with the Yankees? Are their flaws exploitable, or were they just slumping at a critical moment? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of June 30th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.