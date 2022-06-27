Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Albert Abreu excited to be back where he belongs

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media! Blame the delay this week on the Yankees’ fireworks late yesterday afternoon; it was worth the wait.

Albert Abreu returns to The Bronx

After being dealt to the Texas for Jose Trevino over the offseaon, Abreu was brought back to the Yankees after the Rangers traded him and Royals DFA’d him. It’s fair to say he’s happy to be back on the mound in New York where he says he belongs.

I felt so much love and respect from the fans in the stands yesterday night. This is a 100% of what dreams are made of.



I'm right here. I'm back where I belong

Let's make this happen one more time.@Yankees @Yankees_Beisbol pic.twitter.com/QpbYERCs5m — Albert abreu (@a_abreu36) June 24, 2022

Vote for Jose Trevino for the ASG

Jose Trevino is an All-Star and you should vote to solidify that. Lucas Luetge agrees too! You can vote for him and the rest of the Yankees here. “Just do it!”

Spread the news, boys are heading back to the Bronx#RepBX pic.twitter.com/bkNZTdbd43 — Jose Trevino (@HipHipJose5) June 23, 2022

Gleyber was pumped for series against Astros

After the series against the Rays, the Yankees came back home to face the Astros, who own the second-best record in the American League. They split the four-game series with the ‘Stros and the stadium was rocking all weekend long. Torres left the game with an injury, but he reportedly dodged a bullet.