Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Albert Abreu excited to be back where he belongs

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media! Blame the delay this week on the Yankees’ fireworks late yesterday afternoon; it was worth the wait.
Albert Abreu returns to The Bronx
After being dealt to the Texas for Jose Trevino over the offseaon, Abreu was brought back to the Yankees after the Rangers traded him and Royals DFA’d him. It’s fair to say he’s happy to be back on the mound in New York where he says he belongs.
I felt so much love and respect from the fans in the stands yesterday night. This is a 100% of what dreams are made of.— Albert abreu (@a_abreu36) June 24, 2022
I'm right here. I'm back where I belong
Let's make this happen one more time.@Yankees @Yankees_Beisbol pic.twitter.com/QpbYERCs5m
Vote for Jose Trevino for the ASG
Jose Trevino is an All-Star and you should vote to solidify that. Lucas Luetge agrees too! You can vote for him and the rest of the Yankees here. “Just do it!”
https://t.co/7Y7QwOv1pX pic.twitter.com/kDj6SXM3Xx— Lucas Luetge (@LucasLuetge) June 23, 2022
Spread the news, boys are heading back to the Bronx#RepBX pic.twitter.com/bkNZTdbd43— Jose Trevino (@HipHipJose5) June 23, 2022
Gleyber was pumped for series against Astros
After the series against the Rays, the Yankees came back home to face the Astros, who own the second-best record in the American League. They split the four-game series with the ‘Stros and the stadium was rocking all weekend long. Torres left the game with an injury, but he reportedly dodged a bullet.
Going back home to the Bronx ✈️ I know you guys gonna be crazy this weekend !— Gleyber Torres (@TorresGleyber) June 23, 2022
