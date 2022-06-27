Yankees prospects: Anthony Volpe clinches playoff spot with walk-off homer

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 8-2 at Toledo Mud Hens
CF Tim Locastro 1-5, 2B
2B Oswald Peraza 3-5, 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI — biggest game of the season; 1st homer came off a rehabbing Michael Pineda
LF Miguel Andújar 0-4, K, HBP
1B Jake Bauers 1-4, BB, GIDP
3B José Peraza 2-5, HR, 2 RBI
DH Derek Dietrich 1-5, 2B, K
SS Chris Owings 1-4, K
RF Phillip Evans 2-3, BB, 2 RBI
C Max McDowell 2-4, HR, RBI, K
Vinny Nittoli 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K — JP Sears was supposed to go, but was scratched with word of the Yankees possibly using a sixth starter this week
Michael Gomez 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (win)
Jimmy Cordero 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HBP, WP
Shane Greene 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-5 (10) vs. Hartford Yard Goats
SS Anthony Volpe 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, HBP, throwing error — 10th homer of season clinched a playoff spot for Somerset by winning the first half; way to go, Volpe!
LF Elijah Dunham 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, K
DH Josh Breaux 0-4
CF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, K
RF Jeisson Rosario 1-3, HBP
2B Jesus Bastidas 0-2, 2 BB, K
C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, 2 K, passed ball
1B-3B Chad Bell 0-3, K
PH Blake Perkins 0-1
3B Oliver Dunn 0-0
3B Max Burt 0-2, 2 K
PH-1B Mickey Gasper 0-1, B
Luis Medina 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K, WP — sparkling!
Aroldis Chapman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K — should be ready to return to majors shortly
Josh Maciejewski 0 IP, 2 H, 4 R (1 ER), 1 BB — Volpe error did not help, but sheesh
Carlos Espinal 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 K
Barrett Loseke 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (win) — 6-0 in 20 outings; quirky little stat
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 1-4 at Winston-Salem Dash
C Anthony Seigler 0-2, 2 BB, K, CS — .997 OPS in 24 G with HV
CF Everson Pereira 1-4, HR, RBI, K, outfield assist — 7th homer of 2022
SS Cooper Bowman 0-4, K
3B Tyler Hardman 0-4
DH Eric Wagaman 0-3, K
1B Spencer Henson 0-3, K
LF Aaron Palensky 2-3, 2B
RF Aldenis Sanchez 1-3, K
2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, CS
T.J. Sikkema 3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K
Leif Strom 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Nelvin Correa 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, WP (loss)
Nelson L. Alvarez 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, WP
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 1-3 vs. Clearwater Threshers
SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, K
C Austin Wells 1-2, 2 BB
C Ben Rice 0-0
CF Jasson Dominguez 0-4, K
DH Antonio Gomez 1-3, BB
1B Anthony Garcia 0-4, 3 K
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-4, K, fielding error
LF Madison Santos 1-4, K, CS
2B Benjamin Cowles 2-3, 2B, BB, RBI
RF Raimfer Salinas 0-3, BB, 2 K
Zach Messinger 3.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 3 K
Gerrit van Zijll 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K (loss)
Bailey Dees 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K
Ryan Anderson 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR, HBP
Enrique Santana 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
Florida Complex League Yankees: Off
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off
