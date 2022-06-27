Yankees prospects: Anthony Volpe clinches playoff spot with walk-off homer

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 8-2 at Toledo Mud Hens

CF Tim Locastro 1-5, 2B

2B Oswald Peraza 3-5, 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI — biggest game of the season; 1st homer came off a rehabbing Michael Pineda

LF Miguel Andújar 0-4, K, HBP

1B Jake Bauers 1-4, BB, GIDP

3B José Peraza 2-5, HR, 2 RBI

DH Derek Dietrich 1-5, 2B, K

SS Chris Owings 1-4, K

RF Phillip Evans 2-3, BB, 2 RBI

C Max McDowell 2-4, HR, RBI, K

Vinny Nittoli 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K — JP Sears was supposed to go, but was scratched with word of the Yankees possibly using a sixth starter this week

Michael Gomez 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (win)

Jimmy Cordero 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HBP, WP

Shane Greene 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-5 (10) vs. Hartford Yard Goats

SS Anthony Volpe 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, HBP, throwing error — 10th homer of season clinched a playoff spot for Somerset by winning the first half; way to go, Volpe!

LF Elijah Dunham 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, K

DH Josh Breaux 0-4

CF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, K

RF Jeisson Rosario 1-3, HBP

2B Jesus Bastidas 0-2, 2 BB, K

C Rodolfo Durán 1-4, 2 K, passed ball

1B-3B Chad Bell 0-3, K

PH Blake Perkins 0-1

3B Oliver Dunn 0-0

3B Max Burt 0-2, 2 K

PH-1B Mickey Gasper 0-1, B

Luis Medina 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K, WP — sparkling!

Aroldis Chapman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K — should be ready to return to majors shortly

Josh Maciejewski 0 IP, 2 H, 4 R (1 ER), 1 BB — Volpe error did not help, but sheesh

Carlos Espinal 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 K

Barrett Loseke 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (win) — 6-0 in 20 outings; quirky little stat

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 1-4 at Winston-Salem Dash

C Anthony Seigler 0-2, 2 BB, K, CS — .997 OPS in 24 G with HV

CF Everson Pereira 1-4, HR, RBI, K, outfield assist — 7th homer of 2022

SS Cooper Bowman 0-4, K

3B Tyler Hardman 0-4

DH Eric Wagaman 0-3, K

1B Spencer Henson 0-3, K

LF Aaron Palensky 2-3, 2B

RF Aldenis Sanchez 1-3, K

2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, CS

T.J. Sikkema 3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K

Leif Strom 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Nelvin Correa 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, WP (loss)

Nelson L. Alvarez 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, WP

Volume Up



Everson Pereira launches his 7th HR of the year to tie things up 1-1 in the 3rd pic.twitter.com/hTIQAu6WTp — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 26, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 1-3 vs. Clearwater Threshers

SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, K

C Austin Wells 1-2, 2 BB

C Ben Rice 0-0

CF Jasson Dominguez 0-4, K

DH Antonio Gomez 1-3, BB

1B Anthony Garcia 0-4, 3 K

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-4, K, fielding error

LF Madison Santos 1-4, K, CS

2B Benjamin Cowles 2-3, 2B, BB, RBI

RF Raimfer Salinas 0-3, BB, 2 K

Zach Messinger 3.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 3 K

Gerrit van Zijll 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K (loss)

Bailey Dees 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Ryan Anderson 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR, HBP

Enrique Santana 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Florida Complex League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Bombers: Off