Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/27/22

Good gravy, was that a series. If you’re an pessimist, then you can say that the Yankees never had a lead beyond the results of two pitches and should be extremely thankful for a split. If you’re an optimist, then you can point to the fact that the Yankees fought hard and had chances to win all four ballgames (even in the no-no, they had shots with the go-ahead run at bat in the eighth), and that they seized those chances twice.

Regardless of how you view it from the Yankees’ perspective, it was a pretty terrific series of baseball. Multiple walk-offs capped by the first-half MVP! The first no-hitter against the Yankees in 19 years! Even in the “boring” game, a future Hall of Famer dominated a team that had the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth. What a run. Next up is a cool-down set with the A’s, but hopefully, they’re not taken too lightly.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, NBC Sports California, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Was yesterday the Yankees’ win of the season to date? Or does another stick out more to you?

2. On the playground growing up, were you more into wiffleball or kickball?