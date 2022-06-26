Gleyber Torres leaves Yankees game with ankle injury

Yankee Stadium was rocking in the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon. The team had come back to life after 16 consecutive hitless frames by Astros pitching, as they rode a solo homer by Giancarlo Stanton in the seventh to break up the no-no and a two-run blast by DJ LeMahieu in the eighth to tie it up, 3-3.

Gleyber Torres looked like he was about to help provide another memorable moment in the ninth. With one out, he walked and then stole second, moving to third on a bad throw by catcher Jason Castro. Aaron Hicks swung through strike three though, and when Torres darted back to the bag, he rolled over his ankle.

Suddenly, the inning was over, and Torres was down. He had to be helped up by the Yankees’ training staff, and while he slowly walked off the field, he did need a hand getting down the dugout steps.

If Torres does have to miss time, then it’s obviously a blow to the Yankees’ lineup (even though they eventually won the game in the 10th). He’s enjoyed a terrific comeback season in 2022, batting .250/.302/.487 with 13 homers and 123 wRC+ while looking his best since 2019. If the Yankees have to reach into their minor league depth for an infielder, they could try their closest top infield prospect in Oswald Peraza, though he only has a 74 wRC+ on the season and has only begun to get back to normal in June (95 wRC+). And no, they’re not going to have No. 1 prospect Anthony Volpe skip a full level, either. There’s no need to rush his development, even if he’s been hot in June at Double-A.

More likely, the Yankees would probably use one of their former majors leaguers toiling in the minors as a bench addition and just roll out a standard infield of Josh Donaldson/Isiah Kiner-Falefa/DJ LeMahieu/Anthony Rizzo rather than rotating, which they’ve typically done with Torres in tow. Marwin Gonzalez is also around to spell regulars, as well. So for the “generic infielders who could sub on the bench,” think Chris Owings or José Peraza. If they’re confident in Gonzalez backing up everyone, then they could always recall a Miguel Andújar or Tim Locastro as well, since they’re already on the 40-man roster.

Ideally, this will just be a sprain or something lighter for Torres. But either way, we will be on the lookout for any news.

Update

Gleyber Torres has a “mild ankle strain,” Aaron Boone says. Boone says they will revisit it tomorrow but he doesn’t expect it to be serious. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) June 26, 2022

Well, the Yankees can exhale a bit. If it’s mild, then Torres might be able to avoid an IL stint and can possibly sit just on the shelf for a few days.