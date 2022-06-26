New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Nestor Cortes vs. José Urquidy

The good news is that there’s a very good chance the Yankees will record more offense today than they did yesterday. Saturday saw the worst performance of the season so far, as three Astros pitchers combined to no-hit the Yankees for the first time in 19 years. Now today, the Yankees will not only need to bounce back from that, but they also need a win to avoid their first series loss since May.

To try and get the win, the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes to the mound. Cortes has been going through a bit of a rough patch of late, including getting knocked out after 4.1 innings and four runs last time out at Tropicana Field. His numbers for the season are still excellent, though, and hopefully he’ll get back on track today.

For Houston, they’re giving the start to José Urquidy. He’s not had the best of seasons so far, but is coming off a good outing against the Mets in his last start: six innings of four-hit, one-run ball with five strikeouts.

Come join us in the game thread for today’s action, which will hopefully be a bit better than yesterday’s.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, MLB Network (out of market only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380 (NYY), KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3 / KLAT 1010 (HOU)

Online stream: MLB.tv

