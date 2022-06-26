Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/26/22

Outside of a Giancarlo Stanton bomb and a thrilling ninth inning comeback in the first game of this series, Houston has thrown the brakes on a massive hot streak for the Yankees. It’s far from panic-time, but it is a reminder that these Astros have been resilient and deadly for years — regardless of what you think of the cheating scandal, making it to three World Series in five years means you’ve got plenty of talent. The Yankees have been the best team in baseball up until this point, but a bad stretch of play against a tough opponent can make things seem miserable. Better now than in October.

Before we get to the final act of this four-game set, Peter has our recap on last night’s action outside of Yankee Stadium. Maximo examines how there playoff atmosphere of this series, Jesse reflects on the homegrown Yankee superstar factor that connects Aaron Judge to Derek Jeter, and Matt dives into the not-so-glorious past of a two-way player that wore pinstripes. After the game, be sure to stick around for Joe’s social media spotlight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, SportsNet-SW, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Will Nestor Cortes turn it around today?

2. Will Yankees fans ever learn to drop the Altuve chant, or are we just too stubborn?