Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/26/22

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Friday saw the good news that the Yankees and Aaron Judge finally avoided arbitration, coming to an agreement shortly before his hearing was due to begin. Despite that, the sides still haven’t come together on any sort of long term deal. Judge has maintained that any talks on that will have to wait for the season to be over.

New York Post | Steve Serby: One of the best stories of this year’s Yankees’ team has been the unexpected emergence of catcher Jose Trevino. In this Q&A, Trevino talks about what drives him as a player and touches of what it’s like to catch all the different pitchers in the Yankees’ rotation and bullpen.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Here’s a check in on some of the highly rated pitching prospects and how they’ve looked so far this season. Despite a notable setback with Luis Gil needing Tommy John surgery, it’s been a solid couple months thus far, with several arms standing out, led by the likes of Ken Waldichuk.

MLB.com | Mike Lupica: Despite Saturday’s struggles and the lineup getting no-hit by the Astros, the Yankees have been the best team in baseball so far in 2022. Here’s a look at some of the teams that will provide strong challenges to the Yankees in however long their run this season lasts.