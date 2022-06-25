Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/25/22

NJ.com | Corey Annan: Top prospect Anthony Volpe got off to a slow start this year, with the 21-year-old shortstop adjusting to the Double-A level. He appears to have gotten settled, as Volpe has been on fire as of late, with his June OPS approaching .900. Volpe expressed that he never lost his confidence, and instead of making big changes, he focused on “sticking through the process and all of the hard work I put in the offseason. I feel like I wouldn’t be playing as well right now, or I’d even be spiraling if I tried to change any of my [mechanics] in the middle of the season.”

CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: In case you missed it, the Yankees and Aaron Judge settled on a 2022 salary figure for the slugger, avoiding an arbitration hearing at the last second. The Yankees had filed at a $17 million number, with Judge filing at $19 million. The sides split the difference, with Judge set to make $19 million on the year, along with $250K incentives for winning the AL MVP award and the World Series MVP award.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Aroldis Chapman made a rehab appearance with Double-A Somerset last night, and looked solid. The reliever allowed a double, but promptly picked off the runner attempting to steal. Perhaps most importantly, Chapman’s fastball velocity was reportedly in the 96-99 mph range, a promising note as he works back from an Achilles issue.

Newsday | Neil Best: We’re coming up on the 35th anniversary of the launch of WFAN. That means we’re also approaching the 35th anniversary of Suzyn Waldman’s foray into sports media. Best profiles Waldman and origins of her journey, which has lasted decades but has shown no signs of stopping any time soon.