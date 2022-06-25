Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/25/22

All good things must come to an end. The Yankees, in possession of a 15-game home winning streak, finally fell last night, 3-1 to the Astros. That said, it was another tight affair, a is customary when these two clubs meet. Not only that, 13 of the Yankees’ 19 losses this year have been by one or two runs. It’s a hallmark of a truly great team to often dominate when you win, and to rarely be dominated when you lose.

On the site today, Dan discusses Ron Marinaccio’s journey through the minors as he graduates from prospect lists. Also, Andrés examines Nestor Cortes’ All-Star case more closely, Josh analyzes the unique impact Anthony Rizzo has on the Yankee lineup, and Peter looks at the impact of the Yankees’ arbitration saga with Aaron Judge.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Are you worried about Jameson Taillon after his recent rough patch?

2. What’s Gerrit Cole’s line today against the Astros?