VOTE: How many All-Stars will the Yankees have in 2022?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country.

One can’t say enough about the kind of start the Yankees are off to in 2022. They sit 52-18 entering play on Friday, Aaron Judge leads the world with 27 homers, plenty of other hitters are producing, and per FanGraphs, the pitching staff has been baseball’s best thus far this season as well.

So with the Midsummer Classic just a little over three weeks away and voting well underway, we want to hear from you. Between Judge, Jose Trevino, Clay Holmes, and more, the Yankees have quite a few All-Star candidates. How many will they end up having? Some eventual champions in recent years like the 2015 Royals and 2016 Cubs ended up with seven All-Stars, and the 2001 Mariners set a modern high-water mark with eight. So anything’s possible, really — even an outcome in which not too many make it, like three from the tremendous 2009 Yankees.

Speaking of those ‘01 Mariners, these Yankees are also trying to run down their wins record of 116. The last time we ran one of these Reacts polls in mid-May, there was a strong sense of optimism, with 47 percent predicting 100 or more and 42 percent leaning toward 95-99. Given this now-52-18 run, we’re dreaming even bigger, so we decided to ask the same question again with more specifics about the highest echelons.

So let us know your thoughts about these two questions, and we’ll reveal the results once they’re collected!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/NNJVM4/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.