Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/24/22

These 2022 Yankees are just relentless. They went hitless from innings two through eight last night and trailed 6-3 to the hated Astros. But they got some runners on base and Aaron Hicks stunned Ryan Pressly and company with a three-run bomb to tie it up — the fourth three-run blast of the day, combining both teams’ totals. A little while later, Aaron Judge walked it off and the Yankees had another unforgettable victory for the books. They’re 52-18. What a ballclub.

Today on the site, I’ll have the Rivalry Roundup covered, Esteban will examine Albert Abreu now that the former Yankee is back with the team, and Sam will discuss the best parts of the Yankees’ recent series victory at the Trop. Later on, Chris will remark on Ron Marinaccio’s improvements in the Yankees bullpen, Kevin will look back on the remarkable Yankees who slugged two homers in a single inning, and Ryan will answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime Video, SportsNet-SW

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Be honest, were you thinking homer when Aaron Hicks stepped to the plate in the ninth inning last night?

2. Will the Avalanche close out the Stanley Cup Finals tonight?