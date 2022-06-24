Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/24/22

MLB.com | Mike Petriello: The Yankees, as you may have noticed, are off to one of the best starts in MLB history. Petriello puts this run into context, and breaks down the paths the team could take from here on out, including the path toward the all-time wins record of 116. He notes that a run at the record is still unlikely, with plenty of time remaining for the Yankees to just fall off pace a bit. But the good news is that, of the other teams in history to start this strong, the average winning percentage over the final 93 games of the year was .624. If the Yankees won at that rate, they’d finish with 109 wins, a very fine total indeed.

New York Post | Dan Martin: The Yankee pitching staff could look pretty different pretty soon. Aroldis Chapman is nearing a return, Albert Abreu is back in the fold, and Domingo Germán also just started a rehab assignment. Germán managed three scoreless innings during his outing for Single-A Tampa. It will be interesting to see how the Yankees approach Germán’s rehab, as they could stretch him out as a starter, or deploy him as some sort of multi-inning relief option.

MLB Trade Rumors | TC Zencka: In case you missed it, the Yankees made a minor move, trading pitcher David McKay to the Rays for cash considerations. The Yankees had actually acquired McKay from Tampa for cash just a couple months ago. In addition, the Yankees optioned Clarke Schmidt and added Abreu to the active roster as the club shuffled their pitching staff a bit.