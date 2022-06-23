Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/23/22

We’re three quarters of the way through the toughest stretch of the season to date for the Yankees, and the results have been stellar. A series sweep of the Rays followed by series wins against the Blue Jays and Rays again has put New York on a 7-2 run against the top competition in their division (at the start, Boston is now ahead of Tampa). The capstone to this stretch has now arrived in the form of the Houston Astros — easily the best competition for the Yankees in the American League as a whole.

There’s a lot to cover with the team, but first we’ll have Jake look back at the previous night’s results from the relevant teams to watch out for. Matt has a series preview on Houston set to go, and Peter looks into Clarke Schmidt’s perplexing four-seamer. After that, Esteban examines Albert Abreu now that the reliever is back in the Yankees’ organization and Josh takes us through a comparison with the 1998 team as we approach the midway point of the season.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES, SportsNet-SW, MLB Network (out of market, only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Will Judge make it to 30 home runs by the end of the month?

2. Can Cleveland hold onto the AL Central after taking the lead from the Twins last night?