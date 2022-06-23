Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/23/22

The Ringer | Michael Baumann: Aaron Judge has an upcoming arbitration hearing to determine whether his 2022 salary will be $17 million or $21 million, but that may not be the biggest story here. The narrative here may be more focused on whether or not the Yanks will give him a long-term deal.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Speaking of Judge, he’s now dipped into the music industry. He not only has his voice in one of Logic’s tracks on his new album “Vinyl Days,” but also has his own song named after him. “You’re gonna be playing out in (the) Barclays (Center) here coming up up soon,” Judge says in the song. “How about we get you out to the stadium? Chop up some beats, get it rollin’, my man. Let me know what you think. Later.”

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: We’ve all heard the hype about Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees’ touted prospect. He’s been getting hot at the plate and seeing the ball really well as of late. Dominguez has hit .291/.446/.512 with four homers in his last 26 games. The 19-year-old could make a big impression if he keeps this up, perhaps playing his way into High-A later in the year.

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: Ryan Weber was the right man for the job a week ago, getting a callup and tossing 3.2 innings of one-run ball against the Rays in a bullpen game for the Yankees. Unfortunately, due to the roster situation afterwards, Weber got the boot immediately after his performance and opted to test free agency. A short turnaround later and Weber is back in the Yankees’ system, signing a minor-league deal to re-join the team at Scranton.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: Allow him to reintroduce himself. Former Yankee Clint Frazier would now liked to be called “Jackson Frazier.” Jackson is Clint’s middle name, maybe hoping the change can help him on the field as well.