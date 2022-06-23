Anthony Rizzo, Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes shirts join BreakingT collection

With another win at Tropicana Field last night, the New York Yankees moved to 51-18, a .739 winning percentage that is good for a preposterous 119-win pace. They’re on top of the world right now, or at least the top of Major League Baseball’s standings. None of the 29 other teams are within even six games of them. So celebrate this remarkable ballclub with some swag!

After the Yankees’ late rally to win on Monday, Gerrit Cole — who flirted with a no-hitter that same night — cited a recent meme as part of what drove the ninth-inning heroics:

“I think we’ve just got a lot of dawg in us.” – Gerrit Cole — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) June 21, 2022

Well, you knew what was going to happen next:

BreakingT already has a shirt celebrating Aaron Judge’s MVP start, but the man second to him on the team in homers has put together a helluva first few months to 2022. Anthony Rizzo has looked better than he has in any season since 2019, and he’s just one homer shy of hitting 20 on the season — a plateau that he didn’t reach last year until September 10th.

Since Rizzo isn’t shy about sharing his Italian heritage, so BreakingT commissioned a shirt for him that fits him to a T:

Or why not show off the stylings of Nasty Nestor Cortes? The 27-year-old right-hander is proving that his strong finish to last year was no fluke, and he’s put together an All-Star-caliber first half in 2022.

Is the ‘stache the secret to Nestor’s 2.31 ERA and 0.959 WHIP? Who’s to say? The timing of his new look lines up well with his on-field glow-up, so you can rock a shirt of your own highlighting the ‘stache:

Nasty Nestor $26 The best word to describe Nestor Cortes’s stuff on the mound? Nasty! $26 at BreakingT

These shirts are officially licensed products of the Major League Baseball Players Association and printed in America.