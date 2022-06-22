Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/22/22

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: While it had previously been reported that Aaron Judge’s arbitration hearing was scheduled for today, news broke on Tuesday evening that it’s actually going to be on Friday. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it was not rescheduled, and the date was previously misreported; however, The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler said she spoke to Judge and Aaron Boone under the pretense of a Wednesday hearing and neither corrected her. Either way, Judge reports being unconcerned about the process, but also remembers the famously contentious hearing of Dellin Betances back in 2017.

MLB Trade Rumors | Steve Adams: The Yankees traded right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers a little over two months ago in the deal for Jose Trevino, a trade that I don’t think a single fan would take back. Now, though, the Yankees will have them both, as they claimed Abreu off of waivers from the Kansas City Royals. The Royals acquired Abreu after he struggled for Texas, showing a bad problem with giving up walks — his BB/9 is an unsightly 11.08. Right-handed pitcher David McKay was designed for assignment to make room for Abreu.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Zack Britton is continuing to advance in his recovery from Tommy Joh surgery. He threw a successful bullpen session yesterday in Tampa and told reporters he’s aiming to return to the big leagues in September, a year after his surgery. Britton also apparently had an offseason workout buddy in Justin Verlander, who is an early Cy Young candidate in his own return season from Tommy John. If Britton could follow suit, that would be a big deal for the team and himself as he heads into free agency.

New York Post | Dan Martin: Aroldis Chapman is preparing for a minor league rehab assignment as he works his way back from Achilles tendinitis, the injury that caused him to be supplanted by the dominant Clay Holmes as the team’s closer. There’s just no excuse for giving Chapman the closer role or any high leverage spots when Holmes is available any more, and Chapman is not going to complain. He told reporters that Holmes earned the status of closer and that he’s “too old” for arguing about roles. It’s good that the change won’t be an issue in the clubhouse, but hopefully Chapman can at least make it a discussion by returning to strong pitching.