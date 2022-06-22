Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/22/22

To compile a record like 50-17, you have to survive a number of close calls. We’ve gotten pretty accustomed to the Yankees pulling out games like last night, tight ones that could go either way. They weren’t able to seal the deal in a one-run loss, but that they made it so close at the end at least goes to show how relentless this club is. Even when it looks like they’re out, they consistently find a way to get off the mat and stay in the fight.

On the site today, Peter opines about Wandy Peralta’s usage of his secondary offerings, and John analyzes the Yankees’ improved outfield defense. Also Esteban gives us his at-bat of the week, and Andres looks at Clay Holmes’ game-breaking groundball rate.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES, Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Tropicana Field

Fun Questions:

1. How much shortstop should Gleyber Torres play for the Yankees?

2. Will the Yankees continue their streak of winning series tonight?