Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/21/22

Boy, that was some kind of ballgame, huh? Gerrit Cole carried another no-hit bid deep, Clay Holmes actually had an off-day, Aaron Hicks got the game-winning hit, and Wandy Peralta had us on the edge of our seats as the Yankees secured win No. 50 of 2022. Regardless of how the remaining 95 games and potential October run go, it’s worth remarking how ridiculous it is that the Yankees have a 50-17 record on the morning of June 21st. Bravo. Keep it up!

Today on the site, Dan will do his weekly minor league recap, Josh will handle the Rivalry Roundup, Jake will consider whether Gleyber Torres’ current style of play is his peak form, and Sam will muse on Hicks’ up-and-down season. Later on, Esteban will zero in on his thoughts about Jose Trevino’s swing, and Andrés will caution that the Yankees be wary of how much they’re using Holmes and Michael King.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: YES, Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Tropicana Field

Fun Questions:

1. Who was the MVP of last night’s heart-stopping win?

2. So Knicks fans, anyone interested in Kyrie Irving?