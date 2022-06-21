Yankees Prospects: Week 11 minor league review

With summer officially getting set to kick off, it appears that the Yankees minor league teams are heating up. Three of the Yankees’ full-season affiliates won their weekly series, with Double-A Somerset regaining first place after falling back in the standings last week. Strong pitching performances remain the constant of the system, but a number of bats have been coming on strong since mid-May with positive trends holding for a number of players. Let’s take a look around the Yankees’ system and see who the top performers are.

Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders

Record: 27-39; Eighth place in the International League (East), 10.5 GB

Past Week: 4-2 vs. Rochester Red Wings (Nationals)

Coming Up: Away vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers)

The RailRiders won back-to-back series for the first time this season, taking four games from the Rochester Red Wings. Strong pitching performances by Jhony Brito, Matt Krook and Hayden Wesneski got the team rolling and the offense tagged in as well. Oswald Peraza was “under the weather” for part of the week but he returned on Sunday with his fourth straight multi-hit game. He is 9-for-17 over his last four games played with a pair of home runs and doubles.

Players of Note:

Jhony Brito: 11 G; 1.97 ERA, 59.1 IP, 47 H, 16 BB, 47 K (Double-A and Triple-A)

Hayden Wesneski: 13 G, 3.48 ERA, 62 IP, 45 H, 19 BB, 52 K

Estevan Florial: 37 G; .331/.420/.479, 3 HR, 3B, 10 2B, 19 SB

Miguel Andújar: 9 G; .314/.400/.486; 1 HR, 3 2B

He's not under the weather anymore! Welcome back, Oswald Peraza pic.twitter.com/KGUKI17XSa — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 19, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots

Record: 41-22; First place in Eastern League (Northeast), 1.0 GA

Past Week: 6-1 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

Coming Up: Home vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

After playing .500 ball for three-straight weeks and falling out of first place, the Somerset Patriots roared back to the top spot in the Eastern League (Northeast), reeling off six straight wins to start the series with New Hampshire before dropping the series finale. Luis Medina has come on strong over the last few weeks, and his 6 innings of 2-hit, 10-strikeout ball this week marked his best outing of 2022.

Players of Note:

Luis Medina: 5 G; 2.19 ERA, 24.2 IP, 16 H, 9 BB, 35 K

Anthony Volpe: 27 G; .294/.353/.486, 3 HR, 12 2B

Carson Coleman: 18 G; 0.54 ERA, 33.1 IP, 13 H, 11 BB, 51 K

Mickey Gasper: 22 G; .300/.437/.500, 3 HR, 5 2B

Yankees No. 11 prospect Luis Medina was lights out tonight



6️⃣ IP | 0️⃣ R | 2️⃣ H | 1️⃣0️⃣ K’s pic.twitter.com/nJI9NAeBrF — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 15, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades

Record: 32-31, Third place in the South Atlantic League (North); 11 GB

Past Week: 4-2 vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pirates)

Coming Up: Away vs. Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox)

In what was an unusual series of games, the Renegades scored 57 runs during their 6-game set in Greensboro. Big offensive numbers are not uncommon; what makes the 57 runs remarkable is that they did it while being shut out twice during the series.

Before being shut out on both ends of a double-header, the Renegades scored 22 runs on Friday night, and following the shutouts, they put up another 16 runs on Sunday. Everson Pereira had a great series, going 14-for-29 with four home runs and three doubles. Pereira’s power surge was one of the biggest stories in the Yankees minor league system during 2021, when he hit 20 home runs in just 188 at-bats. This season he has struggled to find the same power stroke, but his big week has him looking like the power might be coming back around.

Players of Note:

Anthony Seigler 44 G; .277/.451/.496, 7 HR, 9 2B (High-A and Low-A)

Everson Pereira: 26 G; .318/.373/.542, 5 HR, 1 3B, 7 2B

Josue Panacual: 11 G; 2.54 ERA, 49.2 IP, 38 H, 24 BB, 50 K (High-A and Low-A)

Tyler Hardman: 19 G; .375/.430/.611, 5 HR, 4 2B

Home run No. 2 for Everson Pereira #Yankees pic.twitter.com/VXV0YJWLbI — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) June 18, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Record: 27-36; Tied-fifth place in the Florida State League (East Coast), 13 GB

Past Week: 3-3 vs. St. Lucie Mets

Coming Up: Home vs. Clearwater Threshers (Phillies)

Juan Carela is the breakout star of the first half for the Tampa Tarpons. After receiving positive reviews last season, he struggled once he reached Low-A. This season, the 20-year-old has had little problem negotiating his way through FSL lineups. The pitching staff was also assisted this week by Zach Messinger’s strong Sunday outing, where he tossed 3.1 scoreless innings. Offensively, Jasson Dominguez continued to play well, but Grant Richardson has stolen the show recently, posting a 1.600 OPS over his last eight games.

Players of Note:

Juan Carela: 10 G; 2.31 ERA, 50.2 IP, 32 H, 18 BB, 68 K

Jasson Dominguez: 43 G; .273/.399/.474, 6 HR, 3B, 11 2B, 11 SB

Ben Cowles: 23 G; .299/.386/.506, 4 HR, 4 2B

Grant Richardson: 8 G; .520/.600/1.000, 3 HR, 3 2B - FSL Player of the Week

Scorching hot indeed. Grant Richardson laces an RBI double at 110 MPH off the bat. He’s 8-for-11 over his last three games with two homers and three doubles. pic.twitter.com/2TguyriAbe — Eli Fishman (@elijfishman) June 19, 2022

Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 7-5 vs. FCL Blue Jays

SS Dayro Perez 1-5, HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 E

CF Daury Arias 0-3, 2 BB, 2 R

C Agustin Ramirez 0-3, BB, R, K (FCL Player of the Week)

2B Jared Serna 0-3, HBP, 2 R, SB, E

LF Christopher Familia 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI

1B Jesus Rodriguez 1-4, SB, K

LF Alan Mejia 1-4, 2B, K

DH Pedro Diaz 0-2, 2 BB, 1 R, 2 K

2B Brenny Escanio 0-3, BB, K

Justin Lange 2.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, E

Sebastian Perrone 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, E

Osiel Rodriguez 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (win)

Leam Mendez 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K (save)

Dominican Summer League Yankees: L, 7-9 vs. DSL Cubs Red

CF Willy Montero 0-4, BB, 3 K

SS Santiago Gomez 2-5, R, 2 K

DH Ramiro Altagracia 0-3, BB, R, HBP, 2 K

C Gabriel Bersing 1-5, R, 2 RBI, 2 K

LF David Beckles 1-5, RBI, 2 K

RF Louis Pierre 0-3, 2 BB, 3 K

3B Juan Matheus 3-5, 2 2B, 2 R, K

1B Johan Ferreira 2-4, 2 2B, R, RBI

2B Abrahan Ramirez 2-2, 3B, R, 2 RBI, HBP

Jordarlin Mendoza 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 K, HBP

Sabier Marte 2.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Ernesto Disla 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (loss)

Luis Urbano 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 1-5 vs. DSL Mets 2

SS Hans Montero 1-3, R, BB, 2 SB K

DH Fidel Montero 0-4, 3 K

RF Joel Mendez 0-4, RBI, K

CF John Cruz 0-3, HBP, CS, 3 K

1B Enger Castellano 1-4, SB, 3 K

2B Carlos Verdecia 0-2, 2 BB, K

C Juan Sanchez 0-4

RF Juan Rosa 0-3, 2 K

C Oscar Silverio 0-3, 2 K

1B Edinson Duran 0-2, 2 K

1B Oscar Silverio 0-0, BB

Daniel Guerrero 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1 HBP

Jordy Luciano 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Pedro Rodriguez 1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (loss)

Rafaelin Nivar 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K