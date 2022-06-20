Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees have opened up their challenging section of the schedule with a bang, sweeping the Rays and taking the first two of three against the Blue Jays to further their division lead into the double-digits. A rematch with the Rays and a meeting with the Astros remains, but the way things are going for the Yanks anything less than series wins in both of those matchups would be a disappointment. Should expectations continue to be met, this team is heading for historic comparisons.

The accolades continue to roll off the tongue — best record in baseball, best run differential in baseball, fewest runs allowed, best home and road records. These are feats that can’t be accomplished with just one or two guys carrying the team, though Aaron Judge continues to play at an MVP pace. This leads to questions of just how good it can get: is Gleyber Torres really back, or even better than before? Can the rotation continue to play like they’ve snuck a fifth ace card into the deck? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of June 23rd will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.