Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/20/22

You can’t win ‘em all, and it hurts to blow a game like the Yankees did last night, but man they still almost pulled a victory out of the jaws of defeat. They instead settled for two of three in Toronto, and move on to Tampa Bay where they’ll rematch with the Rays just a couple of days removed from sweeping them out of the Bronx. Tampa didn’t manage to right the ship much since then, losing two of three to Baltimore, so it sure seems like there’s blood in the water as the Yankees come into town.

As for the rest of the standings, John has you covered on last night’s relevant action. He’ll also get you up to speed on what to expect for this trip to the Trop with a series preview, and then Andrew provides a FanPost Friday prompt. Chris looks into what’s going on with Josh Donaldson’s bat since returning from the IL, and I’ll be around to open the mailbag up for more requests.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

AD

TV: YES, Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Tropicana Field

Fun Questions:

1. If it came down to Gleyber Torres or Anthony Rizzo in a game-deciding at-bat, who would you rather have up?

2. Who is more of a threat, the Rays or Red Sox?