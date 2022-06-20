This morning, the New York Yankees woke up with a staggering 49-16 record, far and away the best in baseball and one of the greatest starts in MLB history. There’s still more than half the season to go, but this ballclub is on track to give fans a summer to remember. That got us thinking about some other memorable summers and Yankees teams from our lifetimes.

Everyone has their personal favorites, and we want to hear from you. So for FanPost Friday this week, we’d like to read some stories from the community about those iconic teams.

Which is your favorite Yankees team of all-time?

Any Yankees team is eligible if you have a strong connection to them, like 2017 perhaps. It’s all about making the case! The World Series-winning ballclubs are sure to have their supporters though, whether they’re the most recent champions (2009), the overpowering heart of the dynasty (1998), or one of the zany ‘70s champs. You can go further into the past if you’d like, too, but we would like to restrict this to teams that you actually saw. Everyone knows the reputation of the Murderers’ Row Yankees, but at this point, they’ve all but passed from living memory. We want to hear your memories of your favorites.

Check out the FanPost section of Pinstripe Alley and let us know your thoughts. We’ll feature one of the submissions on the front page on Friday.

How will we select which FanPosts to promote to the front page? Some of it will be subjective. If you follow our tips, you should find yourself on the right track. We will also be looking for FanPosts with comments and recommendations. Depending on the number of responses we get, receiving some recs on your post could separate your FanPost from the crowd. Additionally, if your post has a number of comments then it may have sparked some worthwhile discussions. These are just a few things we’ll be looking for when we decide which post(s) to promote on the front page. We are always on the lookout for new talent, and the FanPost section can be a great way to get our attention.

Submit your answer in the FanPost section before June 24th for your post to be considered.