Yankees prospects: Renegades’ Matt Sauer flirts with no-hitter

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Rained out vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs, will play doubleheader tomorrow.
Also, former All-Star pitcher Shelby Miller is no longer with the team, as he was released — perhaps to pursue a big league bullpen opportunity as Dan Kelly suspects, as Miller pitched well in Triple-A.
Double-A Somerset Patriots: Rained out at Binghamton Rumble Ponies, will play doubleheader today.
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 7-0 at Aberdeen IronBirds
2B Cooper Bowman 1-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K
SS Trey Sweeney 3-5, HR, 2 RBI — 5th homer of 2022
CF Everson Pereira 1-5, HR, RBI
C Anthony Seigler 3-5, pickoff
3B Tyler Hardman 1-5, 2B, K
1B Eric Wagaman 0-2, 2 BB, K, GIDP
DH Carlos Narvaez 0-2, BB, RBI, K, HBP
RF Pat DeMarco 0-3, BB, K
LF Aaron Palensky 1-4, RBI, K
Matt Sauer 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K (win) — masterful work, didn’t allow a hit until the 7th
Tanner Myatt 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K — Renegades pitchers faced the minimum
Sweeney
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 2-1 at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 3B
CF Jasson Dominguez 1-3, BB, SB — .805 OPS now in 41 G
C Antonio Gomez 0-4, 2 K, SB, throwing error
DH Anthony Garcia 0-3, BB, 3 K, CS
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-4, K
RF Grant Richardson 1-4, RBI, 2 K
LF Kyle Battle 1-4, RBI, 2 K, SB
1B Connor Cannon 0-3, BB, 2 K
2B Roberto Chirinos 0-3, 2 K
Yon Castro 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 6 K, HR, HBP (win)
Enrique Santana 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
Trevor Holloway 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K
Danny Watson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K (save)
