Yankees prospects: Renegades’ Matt Sauer flirts with no-hitter

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Rained out vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs, will play doubleheader tomorrow.

Also, former All-Star pitcher Shelby Miller is no longer with the team, as he was released — perhaps to pursue a big league bullpen opportunity as Dan Kelly suspects, as Miller pitched well in Triple-A.

Double-A Somerset Patriots: Rained out at Binghamton Rumble Ponies, will play doubleheader today.

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 7-0 at Aberdeen IronBirds

2B Cooper Bowman 1-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K

SS Trey Sweeney 3-5, HR, 2 RBI — 5th homer of 2022

CF Everson Pereira 1-5, HR, RBI

C Anthony Seigler 3-5, pickoff

3B Tyler Hardman 1-5, 2B, K

1B Eric Wagaman 0-2, 2 BB, K, GIDP

DH Carlos Narvaez 0-2, BB, RBI, K, HBP

RF Pat DeMarco 0-3, BB, K

LF Aaron Palensky 1-4, RBI, K

Matt Sauer 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K (win) — masterful work, didn’t allow a hit until the 7th

Tanner Myatt 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K — Renegades pitchers faced the minimum

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 2-1 at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 3B

CF Jasson Dominguez 1-3, BB, SB — .805 OPS now in 41 G

C Antonio Gomez 0-4, 2 K, SB, throwing error

DH Anthony Garcia 0-3, BB, 3 K, CS

3B Marcos Cabrera 1-4, K

RF Grant Richardson 1-4, RBI, 2 K

LF Kyle Battle 1-4, RBI, 2 K, SB

1B Connor Cannon 0-3, BB, 2 K

2B Roberto Chirinos 0-3, 2 K

Yon Castro 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 6 K, HR, HBP (win)

Enrique Santana 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Trevor Holloway 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Danny Watson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K (save)