Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/2/22

Rain washed away the Yankees’ chance to get the middle contest of their three-game set against the Angels in last night, and since this is Team Troutani’s only visit to the Bronx in 2022, they’ll try to play two today. The forecast for the afternoon is fine, but we’ll see if the nightcap runs into weather issues of its own.

Today on the site, Jake will do the rivalry roundup and John will review the Yankees’ progress in third-base defense from 2021. Josh will then muse on the proper time for MLB trade season to begin, and on a related note, Dan will consider which Yankees prospects are most likely to be dangled in trades. Later on, Esteban will dive deep on Gleyber Torres for his at-bat of the week, and between the two games, Andrés will sing the praises of Jordan Montgomery.

Also, if you didn’t get a chance to listen, Josh, Peter, and Jake co-hosted a Twitter Space discussion last night on Gleyber, OPS, and more. Check it out here!

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels

Time (Game 1): 1:05 p.m. ET

Time (Game 2): 7:05 p.m. ET

TV (Game 1): YES Network, Bally Sports West, Fox Sports 1

TV (Game 2): YES Network, Bally Sports West, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. What’s your prediction for the results of today’s doubleheader?

2. Will you watch any of the Warriors/Celtics NBA Finals beginning tonight?