Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Happy Father’s Day from the Bronx Bombers

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Happy Father’s Day!

We hope all the fathers and father figures out there enjoy their day! The Yankees posted some photos of players with their dads and posted them on Twitter. Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo also came to play with their dad jokes. Check it out below!

Happy Father's Day to all of the Dads out there! pic.twitter.com/ZioywAuOcF — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 19, 2022

Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo have all of the jokes! #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/ef4chrqGEn — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 19, 2022

Nestor Cortes mic’d up

Ever wonder what it’s like to be inside the Yankees’ dugout during a game? What about on the field during warmups? With Cortes mic’d up, we get an inside look as what it’s like! Not only is he a great pitcher, but he’s also pretty funny! (Check out the Yankees’ tweet for the extended cut, too.)

Matt Carpenter tweets about first roll call

Many have dreamed of it, few have experienced it. Matt Carpenter recently got his first roll call from the bleacher creatures in the Bronx and he loved it, calling it “next level.” Carp has been a powerful bat off the bench and a good lefty bat for the Yanks.