New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays: Luis Severino vs. Yusei Kikuchi

The Yankees simply can’t lose right now, and today, they’re seeking a sweep of the preseason division favorites, their 10th win in a row, and their 50th win overall — an almost unprecedented mark on Father’s Day.

Luis Severino makes the start for New York, after being pushed back from his Thursday start with COVID-like symptoms that briefly landed him on the IL. His last start was over a week ago against the Cubs, when he struck out 10 over 6 innings pitched, allowing a single earned run.

Toronto counters with Yusei Kikuchi, whose underlying numbers suggest that the bashing Yankees offense could have a good day. He’s among the worst pitchers in the league at giving up hard contact, and also gives up a lot of walks. Kikuchi has a 4.80 ERA but a 5.19 FIP. He does have more strikeouts than innings pitched, however, and he has acquitted himself nicely in three starts against the Yankees already this year, with a 3.07 ERA, 1.091 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts in 14.2 innings.

Anthony Rizzo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa — who continues to struggle in the field at shortstop — are getting the day off for New York, with DJ LeMahieu at first base and Marwin Gonzalez at short. Josh Donaldson returns to third with Giancarlo Stanton at DH. Kyle Higashioka will catch today as he and Jose Trevino have been directly alternating starts over the past week.

Today’s Blue Jays lineup is similar to yesterday’s, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. playing first base, Teoscar Hernández serving as the DH, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in left field.

Do it for the dads, Yankees.

How to watch

Location: Rogers Centre — Toronto, ON

First pitch: 1:37 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, SNET, TVA Sports, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380, SN590

Online stream: MLB.tv

Sevy closes out the series up north. #RepBX



Presented by @Hilton pic.twitter.com/BA2Gv9AMo4 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 19, 2022