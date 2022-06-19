Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/19/22

Happy Father’s Day! If you picked today as the day the Yankees would get halfway to 100 wins, well, you were more prescient than most. Somehow, the Yankees will try to win their 50th game of 2022, which would also be their tenth in a row, and complete a sweep of the rival Blue Jays. Not too shabby.

On the site, Jesse reflects on being wrong about the 2022 Yankees, and how being a fan can make being wrong feel like a joy. Matt also looks back on the longest home winning streak in Yankee history, Estevão examines the Blue Jays, and how they’ve mostly impressed when not getting overshadowed by the Yankees, and Joe spins around Yankee social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

TV: YES, SNET, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Rogers Centre

Fun Questions:

1. Is the AL East division race over?

2. Are the Stanley Cup Finals over?