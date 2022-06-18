New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays: Jameson Taillon vs. Alek Manoah

The Yankees embarked on this two-week journey against some of the top competition in the American League, looking to gain a little separation and put to bed any talk of their stellar record being thanks to facing inferior competition. They’ve opened this stretch by sweeping Tampa and dominating Toronto in the opening game of this series, and now they stand poised to win yet another series with a game in hand.

Jameson Taillon will get the nod in this one, coming off of a game where he clearly didn’t have great command but could afford to cruise through five innings thanks to the enormous lead the offense gifted him. Despite a pair of meh outings recently, Taillon’s season numbers are still excellent — a 2.93 ERA and a 3.15 FIP in 67.2 innings of work will shine in any rotation, except perhaps the Yankees where it’ll look commonplace. Taillon’s faced Toronto three times already this year, turning in three outings where he went at least five innings and gave up two runs or fewer.

Taillon’s been great all year, but he’s the underdog in this matchup. The Blue Jays will answer by sending Alek Manoah out on the mound, he of the 1.67 ERA and 2.95 FIP across 75.2 innings. Manoah was a thorn in the Yankees’ side last year and he’s remained one this year, throwing 12 innings of one-run ball against the AL East leaders over two starts — though that one run was an Aaron Judge dinger that led to the Blue Jays ‘pen being summoned and immediately unraveling. Perhaps the formula to winning this game will be more of the same, or perhaps the Bombers will finally solve Manoah a bit.

How to watch

Location: Rogers Centre — Toronto, ON

First pitch: 3:07 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, SNET, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380, FAN590

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.