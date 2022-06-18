 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Yankees prospects: Renegades erupt for 22 runs as Pereira drives in 7

Recapping the Yankees’ minor league affiliates’ results from June 17th.

By Andrew Mearns
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 6-7 vs. Rochester Red Wings

CF Estevan Florial 2-4, BB, 2 K, 3 SB
RF Tim Locastro 0-5, 2 K
LF Miguel Andújar 1-3, 2 BB, RBI, throwing error
DH Greg Bird 2-4, BB, RBI, 2 K
3B Phillip Evans 1-5, RBI, K, throwing error
2B Derek Dietrich 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K
C Max McDowell 1-5, RBI
1B Ronald Guzmán 3-4, BB, K, fielding error
PR Armando Alvarez 0-0
SS José Peraza 1-5, 2B, K — after sudden two-run rally with two outs in ninth, flew out with tying and winning runs on to end the game, womp womp

Ken Waldichuk 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, WP (loss) — not his night
José Mujica 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 1 K
Braden Bristo 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, HBP
Vinny Nittoli 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, HR, pickoff

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-3 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats

SS Anthony Volpe 2-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, K — go-ahead homer in 9th!
DH Elijah Dunham 1-4, BB, 3 K
C Josh Breaux 1-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K
CF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, RBI, K
LF Blake Perkins 1-4, K, SB
2B Jesus Bastidas 2-4, 2B, K, SB
1B Mickey Gasper 0-2, 2 BB
PR-3B Oliver Dunn 0-0
3B-1B Chad Bell 0-3, K, HBP
RF Michael Beltre 0-4, 2 K

Sean Boyle 6.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, HR
Nick Ernst 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Steven Jennings 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (win)
Carson Coleman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save)

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 22-2 at Greensboro Grasshoppers; they were supposed to play two but had to settle for one (I’m sure the Grasshoppers were ultimately OK with that), so they’ll try to play the doubleheader today

2B Cooper Bowman 3-6, HR, BB, RBI, SB
SS Trey Sweeney 2-4, 3 BB, fielding error
CF Everson Pereira 4-6, 2B, 2 HR, BB, 7 RBI — 4 homers in 3 games; what a night!
DH Anthony Seigler 3-6, 2B, HR, BB, 3 RBI — also for you! (1.101 OPS in 17 G now, too)
3B Tyler Hardman 3-5, BB, 2 RBI, K
1B Spencer Henson 1-4, 2 BB, 2 RBI, 2 K, picked off
C Carlos Narvaez 3-6, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 K — and you!
LF Aldenis Sanchez 3-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K
RF Pat DeMarco 1-6, K

Yoendrys Gómez 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K — 2nd appearance of 2022
Blas Castano 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, HR (win)
Edgar Barclay 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 6-3 at St. Lucie Mets

SS Alexander Vargas 2-2, 2 SB — oddly left in 4th inning
PH-2B Benjamin Cowles 1-2, 2B, BB, 3 RBI, K
CF Jasson Dominguez 1-5, HR, 3 RBI, 3 K — 7th homer of season
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-5, 4 K
DH Anthony Garcia 0-4, BB, 3 K
LF Madison Santos 0-4, BB, K, SB
C Ben Rice 2-4, BB, K
1B Connor Cannon 1-3, BB, K
RF Kyle Battle 0-2, BB, K
2B-SS Roberto Chirinos 1-4, K, 2 throwing errors

Richard Fitts 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 8 K (win) — nice outing for first win of 2022
Danny Watson 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K
Bailey Dees 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K

Florida Complex League Yankees: L, 4-10 vs. FCL Phillies

SS Dayro Perez 1-4, 2B, fielding error
RF Daury Arias 1-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, K
DH Agustin Ramirez 1-4, RBI
2B Jared Serna 0-4
LF Christopher Familia 2-3, HR, BB, RBI, K
1B Jesus Rodriguez 0-3, BB, picked off, fielding error
CF Alan Mejia 1-4, 2B, K, HBP
C Omar Martinez 0-4, passed ball
3B Sincere Smith 1-3, 2 K

Luis Serna 4.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K — no-hit start
Sebastian Perrone 1 IP, 4 H, 4 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, WP
Steven Fulgencio 0 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HBP (loss) — yeesh
Zach Kohn 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Nolberto Henriquez 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, 3 WP

Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 4-2 at DSL White Sox

DH Keiner Delgado 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, SB, CS
CF Louis Pierre 1-4, 2 K
RF David Beckles 1-3, 2 K, HBP
1B Gabriel Bersing 0-4, K
SS Santiago Gomez 1-3, BB, K
2B Juan Matheus 1-3, BB, 2 K, missed catch error
LF Andres Lacruz 0-3, BB, K, GIDP, CS
3B Jhon Imbert 0-3, BB, 3 K
C Carlos Herrera 1-3, 2 RBI, CS

Brian Arias 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, HR
Edinzo Marquez 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K, balk
Donys Garcia 4.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K, WP (win) — quality relief, huh?

Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 12-2 (7) vs. DSL Brewers

SS Hans Montero 2-5, RBI
SS Andry Javier 0-0
CF Fidel Montero 0-3, 2 K
LF Juan Rosa 1-2, HR, RBI, K
LF-CF John Cruz 0-1, 4 BB
RF Joel Mendez 1-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K
3B Enger Castellano 1-3, BB, 2 K, SB
DH Carlos Verdecia 1-2, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, K
1B Oscar Silverio 2-3, BB, 2 RBI
C Juan Sanchez 1-2, HR, 2 BB, 5 RBI — grand slam
2B Joshua Leito 0-3, BB, RBI, 2 K

Omar Gonzalez 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K
Diego Hernandez 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K (win)
Daniel Salas 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, HR, WP — lost combined no-hitter with one out in the 7th

