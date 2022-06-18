Yankees prospects: Renegades erupt for 22 runs as Pereira drives in 7

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 6-7 vs. Rochester Red Wings

CF Estevan Florial 2-4, BB, 2 K, 3 SB

RF Tim Locastro 0-5, 2 K

LF Miguel Andújar 1-3, 2 BB, RBI, throwing error

DH Greg Bird 2-4, BB, RBI, 2 K

3B Phillip Evans 1-5, RBI, K, throwing error

2B Derek Dietrich 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K

C Max McDowell 1-5, RBI

1B Ronald Guzmán 3-4, BB, K, fielding error

PR Armando Alvarez 0-0

SS José Peraza 1-5, 2B, K — after sudden two-run rally with two outs in ninth, flew out with tying and winning runs on to end the game, womp womp

Ken Waldichuk 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, WP (loss) — not his night

José Mujica 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 1 K

Braden Bristo 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, HBP

Vinny Nittoli 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, HR, pickoff

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-3 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats

SS Anthony Volpe 2-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, K — go-ahead homer in 9th!

DH Elijah Dunham 1-4, BB, 3 K

C Josh Breaux 1-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K

CF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, RBI, K

LF Blake Perkins 1-4, K, SB

2B Jesus Bastidas 2-4, 2B, K, SB

1B Mickey Gasper 0-2, 2 BB

PR-3B Oliver Dunn 0-0

3B-1B Chad Bell 0-3, K, HBP

RF Michael Beltre 0-4, 2 K

Sean Boyle 6.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, HR

Nick Ernst 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Steven Jennings 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (win)

Carson Coleman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save)

Q: Who is now the top-ranked active Minor Leaguer?



A: @Yankees prospect Anthony Volpe, who goes deep for the @SOMPatriots! pic.twitter.com/UDo0lLAE4l — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 18, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 22-2 at Greensboro Grasshoppers; they were supposed to play two but had to settle for one (I’m sure the Grasshoppers were ultimately OK with that), so they’ll try to play the doubleheader today

2B Cooper Bowman 3-6, HR, BB, RBI, SB

SS Trey Sweeney 2-4, 3 BB, fielding error

CF Everson Pereira 4-6, 2B, 2 HR, BB, 7 RBI — 4 homers in 3 games; what a night!

DH Anthony Seigler 3-6, 2B, HR, BB, 3 RBI — also for you! (1.101 OPS in 17 G now, too)

3B Tyler Hardman 3-5, BB, 2 RBI, K

1B Spencer Henson 1-4, 2 BB, 2 RBI, 2 K, picked off

C Carlos Narvaez 3-6, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 K — and you!

LF Aldenis Sanchez 3-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K

RF Pat DeMarco 1-6, K

Yoendrys Gómez 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K — 2nd appearance of 2022

Blas Castano 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, HR (win)

Edgar Barclay 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Home run No. 2 for Everson Pereira #Yankees pic.twitter.com/VXV0YJWLbI — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) June 18, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 6-3 at St. Lucie Mets

SS Alexander Vargas 2-2, 2 SB — oddly left in 4th inning

PH-2B Benjamin Cowles 1-2, 2B, BB, 3 RBI, K

CF Jasson Dominguez 1-5, HR, 3 RBI, 3 K — 7th homer of season

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-5, 4 K

DH Anthony Garcia 0-4, BB, 3 K

LF Madison Santos 0-4, BB, K, SB

C Ben Rice 2-4, BB, K

1B Connor Cannon 1-3, BB, K

RF Kyle Battle 0-2, BB, K

2B-SS Roberto Chirinos 1-4, K, 2 throwing errors

Richard Fitts 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 8 K (win) — nice outing for first win of 2022

Danny Watson 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K

Bailey Dees 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K

To Mars! ☄️



No. 3 @Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez unloads for his 7th homer this season for the @TampaTarpons. pic.twitter.com/hb75JZwqgb — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 18, 2022

Florida Complex League Yankees: L, 4-10 vs. FCL Phillies

SS Dayro Perez 1-4, 2B, fielding error

RF Daury Arias 1-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, K

DH Agustin Ramirez 1-4, RBI

2B Jared Serna 0-4

LF Christopher Familia 2-3, HR, BB, RBI, K

1B Jesus Rodriguez 0-3, BB, picked off, fielding error

CF Alan Mejia 1-4, 2B, K, HBP

C Omar Martinez 0-4, passed ball

3B Sincere Smith 1-3, 2 K

Luis Serna 4.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K — no-hit start

Sebastian Perrone 1 IP, 4 H, 4 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, WP

Steven Fulgencio 0 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HBP (loss) — yeesh

Zach Kohn 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Nolberto Henriquez 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, 3 WP

Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 4-2 at DSL White Sox

DH Keiner Delgado 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, SB, CS

CF Louis Pierre 1-4, 2 K

RF David Beckles 1-3, 2 K, HBP

1B Gabriel Bersing 0-4, K

SS Santiago Gomez 1-3, BB, K

2B Juan Matheus 1-3, BB, 2 K, missed catch error

LF Andres Lacruz 0-3, BB, K, GIDP, CS

3B Jhon Imbert 0-3, BB, 3 K

C Carlos Herrera 1-3, 2 RBI, CS

Brian Arias 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, HR

Edinzo Marquez 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K, balk

Donys Garcia 4.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K, WP (win) — quality relief, huh?

Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 12-2 (7) vs. DSL Brewers

SS Hans Montero 2-5, RBI

SS Andry Javier 0-0

CF Fidel Montero 0-3, 2 K

LF Juan Rosa 1-2, HR, RBI, K

LF-CF John Cruz 0-1, 4 BB

RF Joel Mendez 1-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K

3B Enger Castellano 1-3, BB, 2 K, SB

DH Carlos Verdecia 1-2, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, K

1B Oscar Silverio 2-3, BB, 2 RBI

C Juan Sanchez 1-2, HR, 2 BB, 5 RBI — grand slam

2B Joshua Leito 0-3, BB, RBI, 2 K

Omar Gonzalez 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K

Diego Hernandez 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K (win)

Daniel Salas 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, HR, WP — lost combined no-hitter with one out in the 7th