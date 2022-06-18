Yankees prospects: Renegades erupt for 22 runs as Pereira drives in 7

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 6-7 vs. Rochester Red Wings
CF Estevan Florial 2-4, BB, 2 K, 3 SB
RF Tim Locastro 0-5, 2 K
LF Miguel Andújar 1-3, 2 BB, RBI, throwing error
DH Greg Bird 2-4, BB, RBI, 2 K
3B Phillip Evans 1-5, RBI, K, throwing error
2B Derek Dietrich 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K
C Max McDowell 1-5, RBI
1B Ronald Guzmán 3-4, BB, K, fielding error
PR Armando Alvarez 0-0
SS José Peraza 1-5, 2B, K — after sudden two-run rally with two outs in ninth, flew out with tying and winning runs on to end the game, womp womp
Ken Waldichuk 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, WP (loss) — not his night
José Mujica 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 1 K
Braden Bristo 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, HBP
Vinny Nittoli 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, HR, pickoff
WOAH FLO. pic.twitter.com/xZI5uMMhqt— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 17, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-3 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats
SS Anthony Volpe 2-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, K — go-ahead homer in 9th!
DH Elijah Dunham 1-4, BB, 3 K
C Josh Breaux 1-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K
CF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, RBI, K
LF Blake Perkins 1-4, K, SB
2B Jesus Bastidas 2-4, 2B, K, SB
1B Mickey Gasper 0-2, 2 BB
PR-3B Oliver Dunn 0-0
3B-1B Chad Bell 0-3, K, HBP
RF Michael Beltre 0-4, 2 K
Sean Boyle 6.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, HR
Nick Ernst 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Steven Jennings 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (win)
Carson Coleman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save)
Q: Who is now the top-ranked active Minor Leaguer?— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 18, 2022
A: @Yankees prospect Anthony Volpe, who goes deep for the @SOMPatriots! pic.twitter.com/UDo0lLAE4l
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 22-2 at Greensboro Grasshoppers; they were supposed to play two but had to settle for one (I’m sure the Grasshoppers were ultimately OK with that), so they’ll try to play the doubleheader today
2B Cooper Bowman 3-6, HR, BB, RBI, SB
SS Trey Sweeney 2-4, 3 BB, fielding error
CF Everson Pereira 4-6, 2B, 2 HR, BB, 7 RBI — 4 homers in 3 games; what a night!
DH Anthony Seigler 3-6, 2B, HR, BB, 3 RBI — also for you! (1.101 OPS in 17 G now, too)
3B Tyler Hardman 3-5, BB, 2 RBI, K
1B Spencer Henson 1-4, 2 BB, 2 RBI, 2 K, picked off
C Carlos Narvaez 3-6, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 K — and you!
LF Aldenis Sanchez 3-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K
RF Pat DeMarco 1-6, K
Yoendrys Gómez 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K — 2nd appearance of 2022
Blas Castano 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, HR (win)
Edgar Barclay 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K
Home run No. 2 for Everson Pereira #Yankees pic.twitter.com/VXV0YJWLbI— Josh Norris (@jnorris427) June 18, 2022
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 6-3 at St. Lucie Mets
SS Alexander Vargas 2-2, 2 SB — oddly left in 4th inning
PH-2B Benjamin Cowles 1-2, 2B, BB, 3 RBI, K
CF Jasson Dominguez 1-5, HR, 3 RBI, 3 K — 7th homer of season
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-5, 4 K
DH Anthony Garcia 0-4, BB, 3 K
LF Madison Santos 0-4, BB, K, SB
C Ben Rice 2-4, BB, K
1B Connor Cannon 1-3, BB, K
RF Kyle Battle 0-2, BB, K
2B-SS Roberto Chirinos 1-4, K, 2 throwing errors
Richard Fitts 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 8 K (win) — nice outing for first win of 2022
Danny Watson 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 0 K
Bailey Dees 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K
To Mars! ☄️— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 18, 2022
No. 3 @Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez unloads for his 7th homer this season for the @TampaTarpons. pic.twitter.com/hb75JZwqgb
Florida Complex League Yankees: L, 4-10 vs. FCL Phillies
SS Dayro Perez 1-4, 2B, fielding error
RF Daury Arias 1-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, K
DH Agustin Ramirez 1-4, RBI
2B Jared Serna 0-4
LF Christopher Familia 2-3, HR, BB, RBI, K
1B Jesus Rodriguez 0-3, BB, picked off, fielding error
CF Alan Mejia 1-4, 2B, K, HBP
C Omar Martinez 0-4, passed ball
3B Sincere Smith 1-3, 2 K
Luis Serna 4.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K — no-hit start
Sebastian Perrone 1 IP, 4 H, 4 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, WP
Steven Fulgencio 0 IP, 4 H, 4 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, HBP (loss) — yeesh
Zach Kohn 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Nolberto Henriquez 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 0 K, 3 WP
Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 4-2 at DSL White Sox
DH Keiner Delgado 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, SB, CS
CF Louis Pierre 1-4, 2 K
RF David Beckles 1-3, 2 K, HBP
1B Gabriel Bersing 0-4, K
SS Santiago Gomez 1-3, BB, K
2B Juan Matheus 1-3, BB, 2 K, missed catch error
LF Andres Lacruz 0-3, BB, K, GIDP, CS
3B Jhon Imbert 0-3, BB, 3 K
C Carlos Herrera 1-3, 2 RBI, CS
Brian Arias 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, HR
Edinzo Marquez 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K, balk
Donys Garcia 4.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K, WP (win) — quality relief, huh?
Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 12-2 (7) vs. DSL Brewers
SS Hans Montero 2-5, RBI
SS Andry Javier 0-0
CF Fidel Montero 0-3, 2 K
LF Juan Rosa 1-2, HR, RBI, K
LF-CF John Cruz 0-1, 4 BB
RF Joel Mendez 1-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K
3B Enger Castellano 1-3, BB, 2 K, SB
DH Carlos Verdecia 1-2, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, K
1B Oscar Silverio 2-3, BB, 2 RBI
C Juan Sanchez 1-2, HR, 2 BB, 5 RBI — grand slam
2B Joshua Leito 0-3, BB, RBI, 2 K
Omar Gonzalez 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K
Diego Hernandez 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K (win)
Daniel Salas 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, HR, WP — lost combined no-hitter with one out in the 7th
Loading comments...