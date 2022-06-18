Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/18/22

It’s just a delight watching the Yankees play baseball these days. They turned a tight one-run game into a good ol’ fashioned blowout. It didn’t matter that they were facing a tough team in the Blue Jays. It didn’t even matter that they were on the road. They erupted for eight runs in the fifth and won, 12-3. They are 48-16. I mean... lol. Helluva team.

Today on the site, Peter will take care of the Rivalry Roundup, Andrés will consider what role the soon-to-rehab Domingo Germán might play, and Josh will muse on the difficulties of covering a team this good. Later on, Chris will review Gleyber Torres’ All-Star competition at second, and Estevão will praise Luis Severino’s comeback season.

Also, Josh will be Rogers 590 AM in Toronto this morning at 11:30am ET. Tune in here to listen to him then! And the Twitter Space that he hosted on Thursday night is now accessible through our podcast feed, so when you have a chance, set some time aside to listen to the panel he moderated regarding the Yankees and Pride.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

TV: YES, SNET

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Rogers Centre

Fun Questions:

1. Which homer last night was the most aesthetically pleasing to watch?

2. Are the Angels officially cooked after losing Anthony Rendon for the rest of the season?