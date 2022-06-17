Yankees prospects: Dominguez and Richardson demolish some Mets prospects

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-3 vs. Rochester Red Wings

CF Tim Locastro 0-4, 3 K

LF Miguel Andújar 0-4

2B Derek Dietrich 1-4, 1 R, 2 K

1B Greg Bird 1-4, 2 K

SS José Peraza 3-4

DH Ronald Guzmán 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB

3B Armando Alvarez 0-4, 1 K

C David Freitas 0-2, 1 BB

PR-C Max McDowell 0-0

RF Ryan LaMarre 1-2, 1 K

PH-RF Jake Bauers 0-1



Jhony Brito 6 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K — still cooking three starts into a promotion

Shane Greene 1 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 HR (loss)

Zach Greene 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K

Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K

Broken bat doesn't stop Guzmán. pic.twitter.com/opwdTEyv8o — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 16, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 11-4 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats

DH Brandon Lockridge 1-5, 1 RBI, 1 R, 3 K

LF Elijah Dunham 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB

CF Jeisson Rosario 1-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB

C Rodolfo Durán 1-5, 2 K

SS Jesus Bastidas 2-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 K — two-run shot capped off a seven-run ninth inning

1B Chad Bell 1-5, 1 RBI, 1 K

3B Max Burt 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB

RF Michael Beltre 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

2B Oliver Dunn 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB



Mitch Spence 5 IP, 4 R, 7 H, 2 BB, 8 K, 2 HR

Emmanuel Ramirez 2 IP, 0 R, 2 K

Matt Minnick 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K (win)

Bastidas blast



Jesus Bastidas cracks his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot to cap off a seven run ninth inning and give us an 11-4 lead! pic.twitter.com/yENfSqbAwI — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 17, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Postponed due to a power issue, doubleheader scheduled for today

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 14-2 at St. Lucie Mets

DH Alexander Vargas 0-4, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 K

CF Jasson Dominguez 3-5, 2 2B, 3 R, 1 BB — OPS is creeping up on .800 now

C Antonio Gomez 2-4, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

1B Anthony Garcia 1-5, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K, 2 SB

3B Marcos Cabrera 2-6, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 3 K, 1 SB

RF Madison Santos 1-4, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K

SS Benjamin Cowles 3-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB

LF Grant Richardson 4-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R, 1 K — massive grand slam late to seal it

2B Roberto Chirinos 1-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB



Juan Carela 6.1 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 9 K (win)

Harold Cortijo 1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Jack Neely 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K

Jasson Dominguez went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored for @TampaTarpons tonight. pic.twitter.com/FHLC1oHZy9 — Eli Fishman (@elijfishman) June 17, 2022

Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 4-3 at FCL Tigers

DH Dayro Perez 0-4, 2 K, 1 SB

LF Daury Arias 0-4, 1 R, 1 K — threw a runner out at home

C Agustin Ramirez 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

1B Pedro Diaz 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K

RF Felix Negueis 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K — two-run shot in the ninth added needed insurance runs

SS Brenny Escanio 2-4, 1 K, 1 CS

3B Ronny Rojas 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K

CF Nelson Medina 1-4

2B Alex Garcia 1-3, 1 K



Yorlin Calderon 5.2 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 K, 1 HR (win)

Leam Mendez 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 K (hold)

Cole Ayers 1.2 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 HR (hold)

Montana Semmel 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 K (save)

Dominican Summer League Yankees: L, 1-3 at DSL Cubs Red

SS Keiner Delgado 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB

CF Willy Montero 0-2, 2 BB, 1 K

C Diomedes Hernandez 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K — the lone batter to hit today

RF Ramiro Altagracia 0-4

1B Gabriel Bersing 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K

LF David Beckles 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K

3B Santiago Gomez 0-3, 1 BB

DH Louis Pierre 0-3, 2 K

2B Abrahan Ramirez 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K



Henry Lalane 3.2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 4 K (loss) — throwing error

Michael Peres 4 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K — threw away a pickoff attempt

Luis Urbano 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB

Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 5-4 vs. DSL Pirates Black

DH Hans Montero 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB

CF Fidel Montero 1-4, 1 RBI

LF Joel Mendez 1-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB, throwing error

SS Enmanuel Tejeda 0-4, 2 K

1B Enger Castellano 0-4, 1 RBI, 2 K

2B Luis Suarez 0-3, 1 R, 1 K

3B Carlos Verdecia 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 CS

C Johan Contreras 2-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB — walk-off solo shot to seal the deal

RF Juan Rosa 0-3, 3 K



Hansel Rosario 2.2 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 6 K

Edwar Polimir 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 2 K

Jordy Luciano 2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 K (hold) — two missed pickoffs

Pedro Rodriguez 2.2 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR (blown save)

Keninson Diaz 0.1 IP, 0 R (win)