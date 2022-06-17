Yankees prospects: Dominguez and Richardson demolish some Mets prospects

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 1-3 vs. Rochester Red Wings
CF Tim Locastro 0-4, 3 K
LF Miguel Andújar 0-4
2B Derek Dietrich 1-4, 1 R, 2 K
1B Greg Bird 1-4, 2 K
SS José Peraza 3-4
DH Ronald Guzmán 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB
3B Armando Alvarez 0-4, 1 K
C David Freitas 0-2, 1 BB
PR-C Max McDowell 0-0
RF Ryan LaMarre 1-2, 1 K
PH-RF Jake Bauers 0-1
Jhony Brito 6 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K — still cooking three starts into a promotion
Shane Greene 1 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 HR (loss)
Zach Greene 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K
Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K
Broken bat doesn't stop Guzmán. pic.twitter.com/opwdTEyv8o— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 16, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 11-4 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats
DH Brandon Lockridge 1-5, 1 RBI, 1 R, 3 K
LF Elijah Dunham 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
CF Jeisson Rosario 1-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB
C Rodolfo Durán 1-5, 2 K
SS Jesus Bastidas 2-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 K — two-run shot capped off a seven-run ninth inning
1B Chad Bell 1-5, 1 RBI, 1 K
3B Max Burt 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB
RF Michael Beltre 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
2B Oliver Dunn 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB
Mitch Spence 5 IP, 4 R, 7 H, 2 BB, 8 K, 2 HR
Emmanuel Ramirez 2 IP, 0 R, 2 K
Matt Minnick 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K (win)
Bastidas blast— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 17, 2022
Jesus Bastidas cracks his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot to cap off a seven run ninth inning and give us an 11-4 lead! pic.twitter.com/yENfSqbAwI
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Postponed due to a power issue, doubleheader scheduled for today
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 14-2 at St. Lucie Mets
DH Alexander Vargas 0-4, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 K
CF Jasson Dominguez 3-5, 2 2B, 3 R, 1 BB — OPS is creeping up on .800 now
C Antonio Gomez 2-4, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
1B Anthony Garcia 1-5, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K, 2 SB
3B Marcos Cabrera 2-6, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 3 K, 1 SB
RF Madison Santos 1-4, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K
SS Benjamin Cowles 3-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB
LF Grant Richardson 4-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R, 1 K — massive grand slam late to seal it
2B Roberto Chirinos 1-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB
Juan Carela 6.1 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 9 K (win)
Harold Cortijo 1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Jack Neely 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K
Jasson Dominguez went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored for @TampaTarpons tonight. pic.twitter.com/FHLC1oHZy9— Eli Fishman (@elijfishman) June 17, 2022
Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 4-3 at FCL Tigers
DH Dayro Perez 0-4, 2 K, 1 SB
LF Daury Arias 0-4, 1 R, 1 K — threw a runner out at home
C Agustin Ramirez 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
1B Pedro Diaz 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K
RF Felix Negueis 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K — two-run shot in the ninth added needed insurance runs
SS Brenny Escanio 2-4, 1 K, 1 CS
3B Ronny Rojas 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
CF Nelson Medina 1-4
2B Alex Garcia 1-3, 1 K
Yorlin Calderon 5.2 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 K, 1 HR (win)
Leam Mendez 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 K (hold)
Cole Ayers 1.2 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 HR (hold)
Montana Semmel 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 K (save)
Dominican Summer League Yankees: L, 1-3 at DSL Cubs Red
SS Keiner Delgado 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB
CF Willy Montero 0-2, 2 BB, 1 K
C Diomedes Hernandez 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K — the lone batter to hit today
RF Ramiro Altagracia 0-4
1B Gabriel Bersing 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K
LF David Beckles 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
3B Santiago Gomez 0-3, 1 BB
DH Louis Pierre 0-3, 2 K
2B Abrahan Ramirez 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K
Henry Lalane 3.2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 4 K (loss) — throwing error
Michael Peres 4 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K — threw away a pickoff attempt
Luis Urbano 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB
Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 5-4 vs. DSL Pirates Black
DH Hans Montero 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB
CF Fidel Montero 1-4, 1 RBI
LF Joel Mendez 1-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB, throwing error
SS Enmanuel Tejeda 0-4, 2 K
1B Enger Castellano 0-4, 1 RBI, 2 K
2B Luis Suarez 0-3, 1 R, 1 K
3B Carlos Verdecia 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 CS
C Johan Contreras 2-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB — walk-off solo shot to seal the deal
RF Juan Rosa 0-3, 3 K
Hansel Rosario 2.2 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 6 K
Edwar Polimir 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 2 K
Jordy Luciano 2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 K (hold) — two missed pickoffs
Pedro Rodriguez 2.2 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR (blown save)
Keninson Diaz 0.1 IP, 0 R (win)
