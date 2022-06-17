Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/17/22

AP News | Ronald Blum: Will we be seeing pinstripes in Paris? The Yankees have reportedly told Major League Baseball that they want to be one of the teams for MLB’s first games in Europe at the Stade de France outside Paris during 2025. There’s been no final plans by MLB, but Gerrit Cole would be excited for an opportunity to pitch there. “That’s cool. It sounds pretty exciting,” Cole said. “That’s going to be a really special opportunity.”

SB Nation | Demetrius Bell: New York has run baseball this entire season. Not just the Yankees, but the Mets have been a powerhouse in the National League, too. How have they both found success? Aaron Judge, Pete Alonso, exceptional pitching, and many other components.

CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: Aaron Judge has been one of, if not the AL MVP favorite thus far. He leads MLB in homers and has helped to carry the Yankees to many wins this year. He’s a lock for the All-Star Game, but not for the Home Run Derby. “Nope. No need,” Judge said. “I already did it once. I’m all good with that.”

Newsday | Neil Best: John Sterling is taking some road games off this season and won’t be traveling with the team. Brendan Burke, who is the TV voice of the New York Islanders, will replace Sterling while the Yanks are on the road in July for two series in Cleveland and Pittsburgh. “This is my great white buffalo,” Burke told WFAN while on Carton and Roberts. “This is where I got the spark for being a broadcaster. When I was a kid, my dad was the Yankee beat writer. So I used to sit between Sterling and (Michael) Kay when they were together when I was a nine-year-old and that’s where I got the spark to be a broadcaster.”

We’ll hear two other Sterling replacements soon with Yankees digital host Justin Shackil calling games in Toronto this weekend and Spanish announcer Rickie Ricardo crossing over to the other booth for the three games at the Trop on Monday to Wednesday.

Following tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Reinstated RHP Luis Severino (#40) from the COVID-19 injured list.

•Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) June 17, 2022

Lastly, Luis Severino’s COVID-IL stay was as brief as Ryan Weber’s Yankees career. Sevy’s PCR COVID test was negative, so he was activated and will travel with the team to Toronto, though there’s no word yet on if he will start a game. It’s a tough break for Weber, who pitched well in his oh-so-short Yankees stint, but it’s not as though the Yankees’ bullpen is bursting with holes at the moment.