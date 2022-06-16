Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/16/22

Don’t look now, but the Yankees are another winning streak, this one of the six-game variety. Their most recent wins, against the Rays, have understandably been a bit tighter than the laughers they put together against Chicago, but nonetheless, the march continues on. They’ll look to complete the sweep of Tampa tonight with Luis Severino on the mound.

We’ve got another loaded day on the site ahead of the game, starting with Josh’s look at the benefits of the Yankees’ load management strategies. In light of Aaron Judge’s superb season, Erin discusses the best Yankee walk years, while John compares this club to MLB super teams of recent vintage. Also, Esteban analyzes some exciting improvements Miguel Castro’s made.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES, Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Where does Jose Trevino’s batting average finish the year?

2. Can the Braves continue to surge even after Ozzie Albies’ injury?