Yankees prospects: Everson Pereira homers twice in 10-inning win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-0 vs. Rochester Red Wings
CF Estevan Florial 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI
SS Oswald Peraza 2-4, 2B, RBI, K, SF — 7 hits in last 3 games
LF Miguel Andújar 1-5, K
DH Greg Bird 0-4, 2 K, GIDP
3B Phillip Evans 1-3, BB
1B Jake Bauers 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K
2B Derek Dietrich 2-3, BB, RBI, K
C Max McDowell 1-3, BB, K
RF Tim Locastro 2-3, HR, BB, 3 RBI
Hayden Wesneski 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, pickoff (win) — retired 10 batters in a row to end night
Vinny Nittoli 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Shane Greene 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Oswald Peraza with the double. pic.twitter.com/4XttnlCxrc— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 14, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-5 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats
SS Anthony Volpe 2-5, 2B, RBI, K, picked off — 8 hits last 4 games
LF Elijah Dunham 1-3, 2B, BB, 3 RBI, 3 SB
C Josh Breaux 1-4, 2 K, 2 errors on catcher’s interference
RF Jeisson Rosario 0-2, BB, RBI, SB, SF, GIDP
CF Blake Perkins 0-4, K, outfield assist
2B Jesus Bastidas 0-3, 2 K, HBP
1B Mickey Gasper 1-3, BB, K
3B Chad Bell 1-3, BB, K
DH Michael Beltre 0-3, RBI, K, HBP
Will Warren 5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K, WP (win)
Steven Jennings 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, WP
Derek Craft 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 0 K
José Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (save)
Anthony Volpe gets the scoring started with an RBI single in the top of the fifth. pic.twitter.com/ewltziu9PI— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 15, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-9 (10) at Greensboro Grasshoppers
2B Cooper Bowman 0-4, 2 BB, K, fielding error
SS Trey Sweeney 1-6, 2B, 2 K, fielding error
CF Everson Pereira 3-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 K - hit game-tying homer in 9th, OPS jumped from .666 to .709 in a single game
1B Eric Wagaman 1-5, HR, RBI, K
PR-3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-0
DH Spencer Henson 2-4, RBI
PR-DH Aaron Palensky 1-1, 2B, RBI — go-ahead double in 10th
3B-1B Tyler Hardman 2-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K
LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-3, 2 BB (1 IBB), K
C Carlos Narvaez 0-5, K, GIDP, picked off 2 runners
RF Pat DeMarco 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K, outfield assist
Blane Abeyta 5.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, WP
Leif Strom 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, WP, HBP
Ryan Miller 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K
Alex Mauricio 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K (win)
Down to our final strike for four straight pitches, Everson Pereira hits a game-tying two-run home run to left-center and we are tied at 8-8 going to the bottom of the ninth!— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 15, 2022
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 7-8 at St. Lucie Mets
SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, RBI, 2 SB, 2 K, 2 throwing errors
CF Jasson Dominguez 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K, SB
DH Antonio Gomez 1-3, 2 BB, RBI, K
1B Anthony Garcia 1-4, BB, RBI, 2 K, SB
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-5, 2B, 3 K
RF Grant Richardson 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, K
C Ben Rice 2-4, picked off
LF Kyle Battle 0-3, BB, K, SB
2B Roberto Chirinos 1-3, 2B, BB, K, CS, fielding error, picked off
Tyrone Yulie 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 6 BB, 0 K, HR
Kevin Milam 0 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, HR — pitching staff blew 5-0 lead, oops
Gerrit van Zijll 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, HR, WP
Trevor Holloway 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K (loss)
Ryan Anderson 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 15-8 vs. FCL Tigers
SS Dayro Perez 1-3, 2 BB, 2 RBI, K, 3 SB, 2 errors
PH-SS Dionys Vallejo 0-1, K
LF Daury Arias 1-3, RBI, K, SF, HBP
PH-LF D’Vaughn Knowles 0-1, K
DH Agustin Ramirez 3-5, 2B, HR (grand slam), 6 RBI, SB — helluva game!
PH-DH Mauro Bonifacio 0-1, K
CF Alan Mejia 2-5, 2 K
CF Nelson Medina 0-1
2B Jared Serna 1-4, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K, 2 SB — 1st HR of 2022
2B Sincere Smith 1-1
RF Christopher Familia 0-4, BB
RF Stanley Rosario 0-1, K
1B Jesus Rodriguez 2-3, 3B, BB, RBI, HBP, SB, throwing error
C Hemmanuel Rosario 2-3, RBI, 2 HBP, SB
3B Ronny Rojas 1-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K, fielding error
Joel Valdez 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K
Osiel Rodriguez 1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, HR
Ocean Gabonia 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 K
Sebastian Perrone 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, WP (win)
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off
Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 4-3 (7) at DSL Giants Black
SS Hans Montero 0-3, 2 K, throwing error
CF Fidel Montero 1-3, K, CS
LF Joel Mendez 0-2, BB
3B Enger Castellano 1-3, K, GIDP, SB
DH John Cruz 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 K
2B Carlos Verdecia 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 K
C Juan Sanchez 1-2, 2 SB
RF Juan Rosa 0-2, 2 K
1B Carlos Herrera 0-2, 2 K
Miguel Pozo 4.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 5 K, HR, pickoff error
Gerardo Abrego 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 5 K, HR, WP (win)
