Yankees prospects: Everson Pereira homers twice in 10-inning win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-0 vs. Rochester Red Wings

CF Estevan Florial 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI

SS Oswald Peraza 2-4, 2B, RBI, K, SF — 7 hits in last 3 games

LF Miguel Andújar 1-5, K

DH Greg Bird 0-4, 2 K, GIDP

3B Phillip Evans 1-3, BB

1B Jake Bauers 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K

2B Derek Dietrich 2-3, BB, RBI, K

C Max McDowell 1-3, BB, K

RF Tim Locastro 2-3, HR, BB, 3 RBI

Hayden Wesneski 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K, pickoff (win) — retired 10 batters in a row to end night

Vinny Nittoli 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Shane Greene 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Oswald Peraza with the double. pic.twitter.com/4XttnlCxrc — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 14, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 6-5 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats

SS Anthony Volpe 2-5, 2B, RBI, K, picked off — 8 hits last 4 games

LF Elijah Dunham 1-3, 2B, BB, 3 RBI, 3 SB

C Josh Breaux 1-4, 2 K, 2 errors on catcher’s interference

RF Jeisson Rosario 0-2, BB, RBI, SB, SF, GIDP

CF Blake Perkins 0-4, K, outfield assist

2B Jesus Bastidas 0-3, 2 K, HBP

1B Mickey Gasper 1-3, BB, K

3B Chad Bell 1-3, BB, K

DH Michael Beltre 0-3, RBI, K, HBP

Will Warren 5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K, WP (win)

Steven Jennings 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, WP

Derek Craft 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 0 K

José Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (save)

Anthony Volpe gets the scoring started with an RBI single in the top of the fifth. pic.twitter.com/ewltziu9PI — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 15, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-9 (10) at Greensboro Grasshoppers

2B Cooper Bowman 0-4, 2 BB, K, fielding error

SS Trey Sweeney 1-6, 2B, 2 K, fielding error

CF Everson Pereira 3-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 K - hit game-tying homer in 9th, OPS jumped from .666 to .709 in a single game

1B Eric Wagaman 1-5, HR, RBI, K

PR-3B Eduardo Torrealba 0-0

DH Spencer Henson 2-4, RBI

PR-DH Aaron Palensky 1-1, 2B, RBI — go-ahead double in 10th

3B-1B Tyler Hardman 2-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K

LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-3, 2 BB (1 IBB), K

C Carlos Narvaez 0-5, K, GIDP, picked off 2 runners

RF Pat DeMarco 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K, outfield assist

Blane Abeyta 5.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, WP

Leif Strom 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, WP, HBP

Ryan Miller 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K

Alex Mauricio 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 1 K (win)

Down to our final strike for four straight pitches, Everson Pereira hits a game-tying two-run home run to left-center and we are tied at 8-8 going to the bottom of the ninth! — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 15, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 7-8 at St. Lucie Mets

SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, RBI, 2 SB, 2 K, 2 throwing errors

CF Jasson Dominguez 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K, SB

DH Antonio Gomez 1-3, 2 BB, RBI, K

1B Anthony Garcia 1-4, BB, RBI, 2 K, SB

3B Marcos Cabrera 1-5, 2B, 3 K

RF Grant Richardson 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, K

C Ben Rice 2-4, picked off

LF Kyle Battle 0-3, BB, K, SB

2B Roberto Chirinos 1-3, 2B, BB, K, CS, fielding error, picked off

Tyrone Yulie 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 6 BB, 0 K, HR

Kevin Milam 0 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, HR — pitching staff blew 5-0 lead, oops

Gerrit van Zijll 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, HR, WP

Trevor Holloway 2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K (loss)

Ryan Anderson 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 15-8 vs. FCL Tigers

SS Dayro Perez 1-3, 2 BB, 2 RBI, K, 3 SB, 2 errors

PH-SS Dionys Vallejo 0-1, K

LF Daury Arias 1-3, RBI, K, SF, HBP

PH-LF D’Vaughn Knowles 0-1, K

DH Agustin Ramirez 3-5, 2B, HR (grand slam), 6 RBI, SB — helluva game!

PH-DH Mauro Bonifacio 0-1, K

CF Alan Mejia 2-5, 2 K

CF Nelson Medina 0-1

2B Jared Serna 1-4, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 2 K, 2 SB — 1st HR of 2022

2B Sincere Smith 1-1

RF Christopher Familia 0-4, BB

RF Stanley Rosario 0-1, K

1B Jesus Rodriguez 2-3, 3B, BB, RBI, HBP, SB, throwing error

C Hemmanuel Rosario 2-3, RBI, 2 HBP, SB

3B Ronny Rojas 1-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K, fielding error

Joel Valdez 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 K

Osiel Rodriguez 1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, HR

Ocean Gabonia 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 3 K

Sebastian Perrone 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, WP (win)

Dominican Summer League Yankees: Off

Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 4-3 (7) at DSL Giants Black

SS Hans Montero 0-3, 2 K, throwing error

CF Fidel Montero 1-3, K, CS

LF Joel Mendez 0-2, BB

3B Enger Castellano 1-3, K, GIDP, SB

DH John Cruz 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 K

2B Carlos Verdecia 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 K

C Juan Sanchez 1-2, 2 SB

RF Juan Rosa 0-2, 2 K

1B Carlos Herrera 0-2, 2 K

Miguel Pozo 4.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 5 K, HR, pickoff error

Gerardo Abrego 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 5 K, HR, WP (win)