Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/15/22

The Yankees took advantage of some Rays defensive sloppiness last night to score their only runs, and the pitching staff threw shutout ball. The last inning of Gerrit Cole’s outing wasn’t smooth, but he escaped with a double play anyway. From there, Wandy Peralta, Michael King, and Clay Holmes took control with three goose eggs on the scoreboard. Now, the Yankees have a win in the bank in this series, which is especially comforting since they have to face the intimidating Shane McClanahan tonight. They’ll ask Nestor Cortes to rebound from an oddly-off outing in Minnesota to match zeroes with the Rays’ ace.

Today on the site, Josh will recap the Yankees’ rivals’ games from last night, Kevin will reflect on the anniversary of a day that changed Chien-Ming Wang’s career, and Dan will discuss how catching prospect Anthony Seigler’s resurgent 2022 affects his future. Later on, Esteban will review DJ LeMahieu’s walk on Sunday for his At-Bat of the Week series, and Andrés will compare Aaron Judge’s start to some of the most historic seasons in Yankees history.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES, Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Who wins tonight’s pitchers’ duel between Cortes and McClanahan?

2. The Stanley Cup Finals begin tonight between the Lightning and Avalanche. Who wins it all?