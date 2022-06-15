A Father’s Day gift guide for Yankees fans

It might seem like Mother’s Day and May in general were just yesterday, but somehow, we’re now halfway through June already and Father’s Day is sneaking up on Sunday. The cosmic ballet moves on.

If someone in your life is celebrating Father’s Day and they happen to be Yankees fans, then we might be able to help you out. Below are five possible gift ideas, provided by our friends at Target. Happy shopping!

No need to overthink it if your dad’s just in need of a new Yankees cap.

Who doesn’t love a good jigsaw puzzle for those days when rain removes Yankees baseball from the night’s events? Finish this 500-piece puzzle and at the end, find “Joe Journeyman,” who appears in all versions of this puzzle. No word on whether Joe Journeyman was inspired by Edwin Jackson.

Simple enough, right? I have one of these myself, and it’s traveled with me to all five states I’ve lived in.

Dad could probably use a fresh polo with more folks heading back to the office. Why not make it a Yankees-themed one?

Grill up with the Yankees! The bottle openers on the end of the spatula and grill fork are a nice touch.