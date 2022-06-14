New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Gerrit Cole vs. Corey Kluber

After rolling through the last two weeks fairly easily, the Yankees have some tough tests coming up. Later this week, they’re going to head north of the border once again to take on the currently second-place Blue Jays. However before that, they’re hosting the team that’s tormented them in recent years for three games in Yankee Stadium.

Tonight, the Rays are in town to kick off a series in the Bronx. A couple weeks ago, the two teams split a four-game set in Florida and are now shifting their battles northward. For the Rays, this will be a good chance to eat into the sizeable lead the Yankees have accumulated so far this season. For the Yankees, it’s a chance to both distance themselves further from Tampa, but also put down a marker that this isn’t the same team that the Rays have had their number on in key moments in recent years.

For the opener tonight, the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole to the mound. Cole is coming off one of his worst starts as a Yankee last time out, allowing five home runs in just 2.1 innings against the Twins. Prior to that, he was on a decent run of games, so he’ll be looking to get back to that.

Meanwhile, the Rays will give the ball to Corey Kluber. The former Yankee hasn’t been great so far this season, but did have a nice outing against the Yankees when these two teams met at the Trop.

Come join us in the game thread for the series opener!

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, NY

First Pitch: 7:10 PM ET

TV Broadcast: YES, Bally Sports Sun

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WGES 680 (TBR)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

