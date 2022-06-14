Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/14/22

The Yankees are flying high after a sweep to start their homestand, and after a day off they’re welcoming one of their toughest opponents to town. The Rays are making their first stop in the Bronx this year, and though the two teams split a four-game set the last time they faced off the Yankees have only grown their division lead since. A series win here would do wonders to keep the Rays away from defending their division crown, and would keep the good times rolling in New York.

There’s a lot to unpack for this series, and Matt has you all covered with a series preview. Before that, Dan reviews the last week in the minor leagues, and I’ll recap the action that the Yankees’ rivals had last night. Afterwards, Sam looks into Gleyber Torres’ metrics compared to his breakout 2019 campaign and Estaban looks into Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s mechanics. John completes his look back at the 2017 draft class, and Peter has some fun with the Yankees’ recent mustache revival.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES, Bally Sports Sun, TBS (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Will the Yanks solve their former teammate Corey Kluber tonight?

2. Now that Kyle Higashioka is on the board, how long until IKF joins the home run brigade?