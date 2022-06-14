Yankees Prospects: Week 10 minor league review

Some individual pitching performances continue to stand out among the Yankees minor league system. Strong performances at each level of the system are translating to week in and week out highlights. On the hitting side, top prospects such as Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez and Estevan Florial are showing that recent success is turning into sustained success. Let’s take a look at how all the Yankees minor league affiliates did over the last week and who some of the top performers are in the system.

Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders

Record: 23-37 Tied-Eighth place in the International League (East) 15.5 GB

Past Week: 4-3 vs. Syracuse Mets

Coming Up: Home vs. Rochester Red Wings (Nationals)

The RailRiders put together one of their best series of the season. With the recent additions of Jhony Brito and Ken Waldichuk, the team is putting out a strong pitcher just about every night of the week. Estevan Florial is having his best sustained run of offense since his breakout 2017 campaign with Low-A and High-A. Greg Bird is also playing a big role for the team as he has a 136 wRC+ over the last 17 games.

Players of Note:

Ken Waldichuk: 10 G; 1.44 ERA, 50 IP, 26 H, 19 BB, 76K (Double-A and Triple-A)

J.P. Sears: 8 G; 0.86 ERA, 31.1 IP, 16 H, 4 BB, 37 K

Jhony Brito: 10 G; 2.03 ERA, 53.1 IP, 45 H, 14 BB, 45 K (Double-A and Triple-A)

Estevan Florial: 31 G; .331/.410/.500, 3 HR, 3B, 9 2B, 13 SB

Ken Waldichuk tallied 11 Ks through 6 IP in his first win of the season with the RailRiders.



6.0 IP // 2 H // 1 R // 1 BB // 11 K // 1.69 ERA pic.twitter.com/t9mH3kvP0h — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) June 12, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots

Record: 35-21 Second place in Eastern League (Northeast) 2.5 GB

Past Week: 3-3 vs. Akron Rubber Ducks (Guardians)

Coming Up: Away vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

The Patriots have split their last three series and fallen out of first place for the first time this season. Anthony Volpe’s hitting has improved dramatically over the last 22 games, and his 140 wRC+ in that stretch is much more in line with the way many evaluators expected the Yankees’ top prospect to perform this season. Carson Coleman has been amazing out of the bullpen this season, and the undrafted free agent signed by the Yankees after the 2020 draft looks to be another talented arm with the potential to continue moving up in the system.

Players of Note:

Josh Breaux: 14 G; .266/.363/.582, 6 HR, 7 2B

Anthony Volpe: 22 G; .299/.371/.494, 2 HR, 11 2B

Randy Vasquez: 10 G; 2.22 ERA, 44.2 IP, 32 H, 16 BB, 44 K

Carson Coleman: 16 G; 0.57 ERA, 31.1 IP, 12 H, 11 BB, 48 K

Mickey Gasper: 18 G; .305/.431/.525, 3 HR, 4 2B

All 8️⃣ strikeouts from #Yankees No. 15 prospect Randy Vasquez’s 5.2 dominant innings of work pic.twitter.com/kD6in0cFEM — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 12, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades

Record: 28-29 Third place in the South Atlantic League (North) 10.5 GB

Past Week: 4-3 vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies)

Coming Up: Away vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pirates)

Strong pitching remains the key to the Renegades team as they gave up two or fewer runs in five of their seven games this past week. Matt Sauer continues to come on strong and is currently riding a streak of 14 scoreless innings after throwing six scoreless — the Yankees’ second-round pick from 2017 is a strong candidate to get promoted in the near future. Another player who was recently promoted to High-A, Josue Panacual, is putting together his own amazing season as he tossed seven scoreless inning this past week and has put up very strong numbers between the two levels.

Players of Note:

Matt Sauer: 10 G; 3.02 ERA, 50.2 IP, 38 H, 14 BB, 61 K

Anthony Seigler 41 G; .270/.450/.476, 6 HR, 8 2B (High-A and Low-A)

Josue Panacual: 10 G; 2.62 ERA, 44.2 IP, 35 H, 21 BB, 50 K (High-A and Low-A)

Beck Way: 9 G; 4.62 ERA, 37 IP, 33 H, 13 BB, 49 K

Absolute filth from Matt Sauer for the first K of the night pic.twitter.com/YJthbjCbv2 — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) June 8, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Record: 24-33 Last place in the Florida State League (East Coast) 11.5 GB

Past Week: 2-4 vs. Palm Beach Cardinals

Coming Up: Away vs. St. Lucie Mets

The Florida weather has shown up, and frequent rain delays and postponements are once again playing with the Florida State League’s schedule. Jasson Dominguez’s stretch of solid play is now up to 39 games where he has posted a 151 wRC+ in that stretch. Juan Carela is a name that we heard of early last season when he was in extended spring training, and then finished the year with Low-A Tampa. He is in the midst of his own breakout campaign and coming off a Florida State League pitcher of the week honor and could quickly be on his way to the High-A level.

Players of Note:

Juan Carela: 9 G; 2.23 ERA, 44.1 IP, 30 H, 17 BB, 59 K – Florida State League Pitcher of the Week

Jasson Dominguez: 39 G; .273/.389/.475, 6 HR, 3B, 8 2B

Jack Neely: 19 G; 5.47 ERA, 26.1 IP, 21 H, 15 BB, 50 K

Marcos Cabrera: 15 G; .250/.345/.500, 3 HR, 3B, 2B

Jasson Dominguez singles to left, and the Tarpons have life in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/WI96wTjUDV — Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) June 11, 2022

FCL Yankees: W, 11-10 vs. FCL Blue Jays (GM 1)

SS Dayro Perez 1-3, BB, 2 R, SB, 2 K, E

CF Daury Arias 1-2, 2 BB, R, K

C Agustin Ramirez 3-4, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI

2B Jared Serna 0-2, BB, R, RBI, SB

LF Christopher Familia 0-4, K

1B Jesus Rodriguez 3-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

DH Pedro Diaz 2-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB, 2 K

RF Felix Negueis 1-2, HR, BB, R, 2 RBI

3B Angel Rojas 0-3, R, 2 SB, K



Sean Hermann 4.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 8 K

Cole Ayers 1.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Nolberto Henriquez 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R (win)

FCL Yankees: L, 2-5 vs. FCL Blue Jays (GM 2)

SS Brenny Escanio 0-4, 4 K

2B Sincere Smith 2-4, SB, K, PO

C Omar Martinez 1-2, BB, K

DH Alan Mejia 1-3, K

1B Ronny Rojas 0-3, 2 K

LF Stanley Rosario 1-3, K, CS

RF Mauro Bonifacio 0-3, 3 K

3B Dionys Vallejo 1-2, R, SB, K

CF Nelson Medina 2-3, HR, 3B, R, 2 RBI



Justin Lange 1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, 1 HR, 1 HBP (loss)

Zach Kohn 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Steven Fulgencio 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Leam Mendez 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Montana Semmel 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

DSL Yankees: L, 7-8 vs. DSL Mets 1

SS Keiner Delgado 2-5, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 SB, K

CF Willy Montero 2-4, R, BB, K

C Manuel Palencia 1-3, 2B, RBI

C Ricardo Rodriguez 0-2, K

LF Ramiro Altagracia 1-2, 2B, R, 3 BB, K, CS

DH Diomedes Hernandez 1-4, R, BB, 2 K

RF Louis Pierre 1-4, R, BB, 3 K

3B Santiago Gomez 0-4, BB, 2 K, CS

2B Juan Matheus 0-2, R, RBI, BB, 2 K

1B Johan Ferreira 0-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K



Jordalin Mendoza 3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Sabier Marte 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K

Franklin Corniel 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (blown save)

Jan Pena 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HR (loss)

DSL Bombers: L, 4-5 vs. DSL Cubs Blue

SS Hans Montero 1-3, 2 BB, K

DH Fidel Montero 1-5, HR, R, RBI, 3 K

RF Joel Mendez 0-4, R, BB, SB, K

2B Enmanuel Tejeda 0-2, R, 2 BB

1B Enger Castellano 0-3, K, HBP

CF John Cruz 1-4, K

DH Luis Suarez 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, SB, K

C Oscar Silverio 0-3, BB

LF Juan Rosa 1-4, RBI



Geralmi Santana 5.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Daniel Guerrero 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (loss)